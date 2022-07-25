Former Virginia Tech LB Isi Etute lands at Iowa Western Community College after acquittal

Former Virginia Tech linebacker Isimemen Etute will get a chance to play football this season following his acquittal on a second-degree murder charge in May.

According to Etute’s lawyer, Jimmy Turk, Etute is set to enroll at Iowa Western Community college later this week.

“He reached out to them himself, and talked with the coaches,” Turk said, in a phone interview on Monday. “I think it’s going to be a good fit.”

Etute participated in spring camp at Virginia Tech as a then-18-year-old early enrollee in 2021. He was arrested and charged with second-degree murder — a charge that carries a sentence of five to 40 years — for the fatal beating of Jerry Paul Smith, a Blacksburg restaurant worker, in a case that drew national attention.

They connected on Tinder with Smith, who identified as an openly gay man, presenting himself online as a 21-year-old emergency room physician named Angie Renee.

Smith performed oral sex on Etute in April 2021, and Etute returned to the apartment with two of his former teammates the next month seeking to determine if Smith was a man or woman.

Etute, who entered the apartment alone, testified that Smith swung at him and reached under the mattress for what he presumed was a gun once Etute discovered Smith's true identity with the flashlight on his cellphone.

Police searching Smith’s apartment found a knife hidden between the mattress and box spring in the spot where Etute alleged the attack took place.

A Montgomery County Circuit Court jury found Etute not guilty on May 31.

Etute entered the transfer portal in the days that followed in hopes of restarting his football career. The former three-star recruit out of Frank Cox High School in Virginia Beach had a dozen offers coming out of high school — all of them at the Power Five level — including ones from NC State, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Wake Forest and West Virginia.

“I’m disappointed to a great degree that a lot of schools that were previously interested didn’t reach out,” Turk said. “He was acquitted, but this is still going to be a huge roadblock for him.”

Turk, who grew close with Etute and his family, remains hopeful that he will use this opportunity as a springboard to climb back into the FBS ranks.

Iowa Western Community College is a good place to start that journey as one of the premiere junior college programs in the country. The school is coming off an appearance in the NJCAA Championship Game and has finished in the top five of the NJCAA Top 20 in 10 of the last 11 seasons under coach Scott Strohmeier.

According to his bio, Strohmeier has sent 358 players to the next level of collegiate football, and Turk hopes his former client is next on that list.

“I think Isi will excel wherever he goes,” Turk said. “I really do.”