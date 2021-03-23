Former Virginia Tech left tackle Christian Darrisaw will stick to position drills at Pro Day

“It was close Darrisaw,” said on Tuesday.

Darrisaw spent the last nine weeks training at the EXOS facility in Pensacola, and spent the majority of his time rehabbing an injury that was discovered by a precautionary MRI in December. The scan revealed a core muscle injury to his groin, a tear or group of small tears to the core muscles which can occur from the chest to mid-thigh.

A few days after having surgery at The Vincera Institute in Philadelphia, he travelled to Florida to train at EXOS where he had no setbacks in his recovery. Darrisaw was cleared for on-field workouts at the start of March, but that left him little time to prepare for the various skill tests.

“I’ve been full go, but my main focus was position work,” Darrisaw said. “It’s just the timing. There just wasn’t enough time for me to work on the techniques behind those other drills.”

Without that training, Darrisaw worried he might reinjure himself just weeks before the draft, and he didn’t want to take that risk. He will make a decision on the bench press by Wednesday.

“I’m definitely fine right now, my health is really the biggest thing for me,” Darrisaw said. “I don’t want to risk anything or make anything worse. That’s the huge priority for me.”