Former Virginia Tech left tackle Christian Darrisaw will stick to position drills at Pro Day

BLACKSBURG — Projected first round pick Christian Darrisaw won’t be running the 40-yard dash on Friday.
Darrisaw told The Roanoke Times on Tuesday he won’t be participating in the majority of tests draft prospects are asked to do at NFL combine, and will stick to position drills later this week when scouts and other league personnel travel to Blacksburg.
“Looking like position work only right now, still playing it by ear on the bench,” Darrisaw said. “(40-yard dash) That’s out the window.”
Top draft prospects normally are put through a series of tests including the 40, shuttle run, 3 cone drill, vertical jump, broad jump and bench press at the annual combine in Indianapolis. The NFL cancelled the traditional combine this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and shifted testing and skill evaluations to the player’s pro day.
The timing didn’t work out for Darrisaw, who had surgery on a core muscle injury in early January.
“It was close Darrisaw,” said on Tuesday.
Darrisaw spent the last nine weeks training at the EXOS facility in Pensacola, and spent the majority of his time rehabbing an injury that was discovered by a precautionary MRI in December. The scan revealed a core muscle injury to his groin, a tear or group of small tears to the core muscles which can occur from the chest to mid-thigh.
A few days after having surgery at The Vincera Institute in Philadelphia, he travelled to Florida to train at EXOS where he had no setbacks in his recovery. Darrisaw was cleared for on-field workouts at the start of March, but that left him little time to prepare for the various skill tests.
“I’ve been full go, but my main focus was position work,” Darrisaw said. “It’s just the timing. There just wasn’t enough time for me to work on the techniques behind those other drills.”
Without that training, Darrisaw worried he might reinjure himself just weeks before the draft, and he didn’t want to take that risk. He will make a decision on the bench press by Wednesday.
“I’m definitely fine right now, my health is really the biggest thing for me,” Darrisaw said. “I don’t want to risk anything or make anything worse. That’s the huge priority for me.”
The news comes on the heels of ESPN’s Adam Schefter reporting that former Virginia Tech defensive back Caleb Farley — and fellow projected first round pick — will not work out at all on Friday after undergoing a microdisectomy this week. The procedure is performed on patients with a herniated disc.
Darrisaw has informed teams of his plans, and he's confident in his decision based on the feedback he's received from teams.
“They understand,” Darrisaw said. “They don’t want me to go out there and force myself and push through something that they really don’t even care about to see at the end of the day. The 40-yard isn’t really big for offensive lineman anyways.”
He still expects Friday's pro day at Virginia Tech to be well attended. Most of the teams he's done virtual interviews with in recent weeks have told him they will be in attendance on Friday (the event will also be recorded and provided to every team), and Darrisaw hopes to reward the scouts that do show up.
“I’m going to go out there and do what I do,” Darrisaw said. “I’m going to grind it out and attack the workout.”