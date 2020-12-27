Former Virginia Tech offensive linemen Doug Nester and Bryan Hudson commit to new schools

BLACKSBURG — Former Virginia Tech offensive linemen Doug Nester and Bryan Hudson are going home.

Nester signed with West Virginia on Saturday after spending less than two weeks in the transfer portal. The Huntington, West Virginia native was the No. 2 prospect in the state coming out of Spring Valley High School in 2019.

The Mountaineers were one of the first teams to offer the offensive lineman a scholarship when he was just a freshman. Then head coach Dana Holgosen left for Houston in 2018 and was replaced by Neal Brown, who is 10-11 in two seasons.

Nester started 17 games at right guard for Virginia Tech in his first two seasons (19 games played). The 6-foot-6, 327-pounder also took snaps at tackle. He was the highest-rated offensive lineman in Tech history when he signed with the program in 2019.

Tech could face Nester next season when it visits West Virginia on Sept. 18. The NCAA is expected to pass a one-time transfer rule in the coming months, which will give student-athletes like Nester immediate eligibility for next season.