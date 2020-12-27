Former Virginia Tech offensive linemen Doug Nester and Bryan Hudson commit to new schools

BLACKSBURG — Former Virginia Tech offensive linemen Doug Nester and Bryan Hudson are going home.
Nester signed with West Virginia on Saturday after spending less than two weeks in the transfer portal. The Huntington, West Virginia native was the No. 2 prospect in the state coming out of Spring Valley High School in 2019.
The Mountaineers were one of the first teams to offer the offensive lineman a scholarship when he was just a freshman. Then head coach Dana Holgosen left for Houston in 2018 and was replaced by Neal Brown, who is 10-11 in two seasons.
Nester started 17 games at right guard for Virginia Tech in his first two seasons (19 games played). The 6-foot-6, 327-pounder also took snaps at tackle. He was the highest-rated offensive lineman in Tech history when he signed with the program in 2019.
Tech could face Nester next season when it visits West Virginia on Sept. 18. The NCAA is expected to pass a one-time transfer rule in the coming months, which will give student-athletes like Nester immediate eligibility for next season.
Hudson also picked a school close to home by verbally committing to Louisville on Saturday night. The Scott County alum played high school football just an hour away from Cardinals Stadium.
Louisville coach Bobby Petrino and his staff didn’t offer Hudson in high school, but Petrino was fired in 2018 and Scott Satterfield was hired as his replacement. Tech beat Louisville 42-35 in October, but Hudson didn't play in the game.
Hudson started 10 games as a true freshman for Virginia Tech and played in eight games (two starts) at right guard in 2020. The former four-star signee was also part of the school’s track and field team. The talented shot putter didn’t get a chance to compete last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both offensive linemen will have three years of eligibility left.