Former Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker commits to Tennessee

Tennessee lost seven of its last eight games this season to finish 3-7. Pruitt is now 16-19 (10-16 SEC) in three seasons with the program.

Hooker held a scholarship offer from Tennessee coming out of Dudley High School (Greensboro, N.C.) as a four-star recruit back in 2017. The quarterback threw for 2,894 yards for Virginia Tech with 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also ran for 1,033 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and 15 touchdowns.

He helped turn Tech's 2019 season around when he replaced Ryan Willis as the starting quarterback after a 2-2 start. Hooker won six straight including a dramatic 42-35 win in his starting debut against Miami.

The 2020 season was more of a mixed bag for Hooker.

He had a medical scare in September that kept him out of the lineup until the third week of the season. He regained the starting job and put up decent numbers — he threw for 1,339 yards this season (65.3%) with nine touchdowns and had 620 rushing yards — but the offenses struggled in the red zone and on third-down situations as they dropped three straight games in November.