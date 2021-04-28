Former Virginia Tech RB Khalil Herbert paints complete picture for NFL teams heading into draft

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech running back Khalil Herbert made the most of his time in front of NFL Scouts in recent months and built on the momentum he had going into the pre-draft process as one of the ACC’s breakout players last fall.

The Kansas grad transfer will get to see how much his efforts paid off during this week’s 2021 NFL Draft.

Herbert is projected to go somewhere on Day 3 between the fourth and sixth rounds. According to the NFL Mock Draft database, Herbert has slowly climbed up draft boards over the last two months.

His climb started when he went to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama back in January with something to prove.

Hebert knew there would be some NFL evaluators that questioned his size — he measured in at 5-foot-8 — and how that might limit him in pass protection. He was also concerned about the lack of game film of him catching the ball out of the backfield.

He had 33 career catches during his career and 10 of those came last season during his lone year with the Hokies.

Herbert used the week of practice leading up to the Senior Bowl, the annual collegiate all-star game for the top NFL draft prospects, to show scouts in attendance he was a complete back.