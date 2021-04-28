Former Virginia Tech RB Khalil Herbert paints complete picture for NFL teams heading into draft

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech running back Khalil Herbert made the most of his time in front of NFL Scouts in recent months and built on the momentum he had going into the pre-draft process as one of the ACC’s breakout players last fall.
The Kansas grad transfer will get to see how much his efforts paid off during this week’s 2021 NFL Draft.
Herbert is projected to go somewhere on Day 3 between the fourth and sixth rounds. According to the NFL Mock Draft database, Herbert has slowly climbed up draft boards over the last two months.
His climb started when he went to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama back in January with something to prove.
Hebert knew there would be some NFL evaluators that questioned his size — he measured in at 5-foot-8 — and how that might limit him in pass protection. He was also concerned about the lack of game film of him catching the ball out of the backfield.
He had 33 career catches during his career and 10 of those came last season during his lone year with the Hokies.
Herbert used the week of practice leading up to the Senior Bowl, the annual collegiate all-star game for the top NFL draft prospects, to show scouts in attendance he was a complete back.
“He did great in all that stuff,” Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy told The Roanoke Times back in late February.
Nagy, a former longtime NFL scout, posted one of Herbert’s standout pass protection reps on social media — in the short video clip Herbert smothers former Georgia linebacker Monty Rice — and that highlight wasn’t an outlier.
“He just completely flattened him,” Nagy said. “He's a great looking kid, he's got an ideal running back body type. He's got that compact thick frame, and guys bounce off him.”
Herbert carried the ball six times for six yards for the National team and had two catches for two yards in his team’s 27-24 win over the American squad, but the Florida native didn’t need to show teams how well he could run the ball.
“You can put on the Virginia Tech tape and see him running the football,” Nagy said.
Herbert led the ACC with 1,791 all-purpose yards last fall and was the first Hokie to rush for 1,000 yards since 2015. He had 1,182 yards with eight touchdowns and ranked second in the conference averaging 7.68 yards per carry (sixth nationally).
He was also one of the most explosive running backs in the country with 16 carries of 20 yards or more, which ranked second nationally behind only North Carolina’s Michael Carter.
Herbert took center stage at Tech’s pro day in March with projected first round picks Caleb Farley and Christian Darrisaw sidelined. He had a personal best 22 reps on the bench press, ran an unofficial 4.44 40-yard dash (with a 1.63 10-yard split), a 33 inch vertical jump and 117 inch broad jump.
The 40-yard dash time would have put him in the top five among running backs at the previous three combines.
His performance on the bench press was an emotional moment for the even tempered back. Once the bar came down, Herbert bounced off the bench and let out a primal scream that drew raucous applause from his teammates in attendance.
Herbert came with his own to-do-list to Tech’s pro day that again included showing NFL scouts his pass catching abilities.
Former Hokies quarterback Ryan Willis flew out from Arizona to throw to Herbert during position drills — they were teammates at Kansas and Willis helped recruit Herbert to Tech a year earlier — in front of representatives from 31 of the league’s 32 teams.
Herbert is convinced he did enough over the last three months to convince teams he can be an every down back like the former NFL greats Tiki Barber and LaDainian Tomlinson he modeled his game.