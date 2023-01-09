Former Virginia Tech star Corey Moore 'humbled' to make College Football Hall of Fame

The Roanoke Times phoned former Virginia Tech defensive end Corey Moore with some big news Monday afternoon.

Moore had made the new class of the College Football Hall of Fame.

"Oh, wow!" Moore said Monday in a phone interview.

Moore had not been watching television when the 22-man class was announced on ESPN earlier Monday afternoon.

"I'm kind of at a loss for words right now," said Moore, who is an assistant dean at the University of Kentucky's College of Nursing.

Moore, who played for the Hokies from 1997-99, left Virginia Tech as the most decorated player in the program's history.

This was Moore's fifth straight year on the ballot.

Moore becomes the sixth Hokie to make the College Football Hall of Fame and the first since Frank Beamer was inducted for his coaching success in 2018. The others were the late Hunter Carpenter in 1957; Carroll Dale in 1987; the late Frank Loria in 1999; and Bruce Smith in 2006.

"I'm very surprised," Moore said of making the hall. "I'm humbled."

Moore won the Bronko Nagurski award as the national defensive player of the year in the 1999 season, when he helped the Hokies reach the BCS national championship game. He also won the Lombardi Award that season as college football’s best lineman, becoming the first player to ever win both the Nagurski and the Lombardi awards in the same season.

Moore played under Beamer, former Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster and former Tech defensive line coach Charley Wiles.

What does Moore remember most about his college career?

"The bonds with my teammates and the great coaching staff that we had," Moore said. "Those are the fondest memories for me, being part of Coach Beamer's legacy and … being able to be coached one of the all-time greats in Coach Beamer and one of the great defensive minds in Coach Foster."

Moore was only the second unanimous first-team All-American selection in the history of the Tech program. Moore was a two-time first-team All-American and a two-time Big East defensive player of the year. He also won the Dudley Award as the commonwealth's player of the year.

"I played with a lot of great players," he said. "I was just fortunate to be part of good teams there and particularly a good defensive unit. Unfortunately I got most of the attention, but my teammates deserve all the praise. It wasn't just me."

Moore had 17 sacks in the 1999 season, breaking the Big East record. He led the Big East with 13 1/2 sacks in 1998. He finished his Tech career with 166 tackles, 58 tackles for loss, 35 sacks, four pass breakups, three fumble recoveries (including one returned for a touchdown), six forced fumbles and three blocked kicks.

How did blossom into a hall of famer?

"I've got to give credit to … Coach Wiles for believing in me and Coach Foster for believing in me and more importantly, my teammates for believing in me," Moore said. "I just wanted to be part of something special. I was very, very thankful to be able to play for Coach Beamer, play at Virginia Tech and be given that opportunity. That was something that I didn't want to take for granted. So I wanted to work hard, be the best teammate I could be and try to produce on the field and help the program."

Moore, who was named the 1999 national defensive player of the year by the Football News, was picked by Buffalo in the third round of the 2000 NFL Draft.

Virginia Tech went 27-9 in Moore's three seasons. He helped the team go 9-3 and win the Music City Bowl in the 1998 season, earning MVP honors in that bowl. He helped Tech go 11-1 and win the Big East title in 1999.

Moore was part of the "Lunch Pail Defense" that ranked first nationally in scoring defense (10.5 ppg) and third in both total defense (247.3 ypg) and rushing defense (75.9 ypg) in 1999.

Virginia Tech retired his No. 56 jersey in 2010.

Moore was one of 18 former players elected to the new class by the National Football Foundation, along with Eric Berry (Tennessee), Michael Bishop (Kansas State), Reggie Bush (Southern Cal), Dwight Freeney (Syracuse), Robert Gallery (Iowa), LaMichael James (Oregon), Derrick Johnson (Texas), Bill Kollar (Montana State), Luke Kuechly (Boston College), Jeremy Maclin (Missouri), Terance Mathis (New Mexico), Bryant McKinnie (Miami), Michael Stonebreaker (Notre Dame), Tim Tebow (Florida), Troy Vincent (Wisconsin), Brian Westbrook (Villanova) and DeAngelo Williams (Memphis).

There are also four former coaches in the new class — Monte Cater (Lakeland and Shepherd), Paul Johnson (Georgia Southern Navy and Georgia Tech), Roy Kramer (Central Michigan) and Mark Richt (Georgia and Florida). After leaving coaching, Kramer later become the Southeastern Conference's commissioner.

The ballot included 80 players and nine coaches from the FBS ranks and 96 players and 33 coaches from the rest of college football.