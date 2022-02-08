Four-game winning streak pulls Virginia Tech out of 'dark place'

BLACKSBURG — Two weeks ago, the Virginia Tech men's basketball team was 10-10 overall and 2-7 in the ACC.

But look at the Hokies now.

Virginia Tech reeled off its fourth straight win Monday night, cruising past Pittsburgh 74-47 at Cassell Coliseum.

The Hokies improved to 14-10 overall and 6-7 in the ACC.

"[It's been a matter of] staying confident and together as a team," center Keve Aluma said Monday after scoring 18 points and snaring six rebounds in 22 minutes. "A lot of people didn't have our backs when we were at that dark place. So [it has been about] just staying together as a team and fighting."

A halfcourt buzzer-beater against Miami had dropped the Hokies to 10-10, 2-7. They were on a three-game skid and in the ACC basement. A season that had begun with expectations of a second straight NCAA tournament berth had turned surprisingly sour.

Some teams might have packed it in at that point, and the downward spiral would have continued.

But that did not happen with the Hokies.

"It's just staying together as a team and staying connected," said guard Hunter Cattoor, who had 12 points and six rebounds Monday. "There's always going to be outside noises when things aren't going right, and so you can't let those voices get to you in the locker room. We kind of knew what we were capable of.

"We've got a veteran group in that locker room, so I think we all kind of knew what we needed from each other. … That's helped us a lot, just having a veteran group and having everyone hold each other accountable."

Tech guard Nahiem Alleyne recalled Monday what coach Mike Young told the team after it fell at Virginia last month to fall to 0-4 in ACC play.

"Coach always says, 'When adversity hits, who are you? Are you going to be the tough guy or are you going to whine?’" Alleyne said. "This team has really come together — being consistent, … communicating with one another. Just being a dog out there. That's what it's going to take to play in this league.

"When adversity hits, who are you? I always keep that in my mind, every single day."

Despite missing their first six shots Monday, the Hokies wound up shooting 52.7% from the field.

It was the fifth straight game in which the Hokies shot at least 50% from the field — a stretch that began with that halfcourt-heave loss to Miami and continued with a win at Florida State, a home victory over Georgia Tech and back-to-back wins over Pitt.

"We've just executing more. We got a lot more pop in our game," Cattoor said. "Sometimes we can try to make home-run plays and we end up turning it over. … Today we just made easy plays, … easy passes."

This is the first time since joining the ACC that Tech has ever shot at least 50% from the field in five straight games, be they league games or nonleague games.

"We were having a hard time scoring at times [before this stretch], and so much was running through [Justyn] Mutts and Aluma," Young said. "We didn't intentionally alter anything. But we're getting really quality play night in and night out from [reserve Darius] Maddox. We're getting quality play from all of them.

"Nahiem was really good up there [at Pitt] on Saturday; I thought he was really good in here again today. Teams come together at different points during the year. … We're getting great contributions from a number of guys."

The Hokies are shooting 54.9% from the field in this five-game stretch. They have scored at least 74 points in each of the past five games.

"We've got a lot of confident, unselfish guys," Aluma said. "When you have that combination, things just flow and it's fun to be a part of."

Nine Hokies scored Monday. The Hokies got 24 bench points from the quartet of Maddox, David N'Guessan, Sean Pedulla and John Ojiako.

Tech had 20 assists on its 29 baskets Monday. The Hokies had just six turnovers, down from the 16 they committed in last weekend's win at Pitt.

The Hokies sank 13 3-pointers Monday. It was the fourth time in this five-game stretch that they have made at least 13 3-pointers. They are shooting 53.2% from 3-point range in this five-game stretch.

Alleyne was 3-of-5 from 3-point range Monday. Once mired in a shooting slump, he is 16 of 35 (45.7%) from 3-point territory during this five-game stretch.

Does Alleyne feel like he is in in a groove?

"A little bit," he said. "I don't want to jinx it."

The Hokies outrebounded Pitt 36-19.

"There was one time Hunter saved me. I missed the box-out; he saved me and got the rebound," Aluma said. "So when the guards come down and crash [the boards], that helps a lot."

It was the fourth time in the past five games that the Hokies outrebounded their foe.

"They know what a huge emphasis it is," Young said. "I can see them escaping the lane. I can see them making contact. I can see them pursuing loose balls. And that's all of them. … This isn't about Keve and Mutts. Keve and Mutts are going to give us everything. Hunter Cattoor's got to rebound the ball. Alleyne's got to rebound the ball. Maddox. And we're doing that at a very nice level right now."

Pitt had just one offensive rebound Monday — and that was a team rebound that occurred when the ball went out of bounds.

Tech's defense was also sharp Monday. The Panthers shot just 37.5% from the field.

As was the case in last weekend's win, Tech held Pitt post player John Hugley to two points Monday (12.7 points below his average). He was 1 of 4 from the field in each of those games.

"Did a really nice job on Hugley again," Young said.

