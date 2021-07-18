Four questions for Virginia Tech football at the 2021 ACC Kickoff

Tech offensive line coach Vance Vice could slide Hoffman over to right guard and use Jordan at center or have Jordan battle it out with Dzansi at right guard. Dzansi will likely get playing time no matter what as the only other tackle on the roster besides Tenuta with experience.

Vice usually lets the competition play out until the week before the season opener, and could always end up relying on the same type of rotation he’s used the last two seasons (particularly on the right side of the line), but it will be interesting to see where everyone settles in for the long haul.

Can Tech’s offense get more production at wide receiver?

Tech’s success running the ball skewed the offense’s overall passing numbers last season. They finished 89th in the country overall (200.6 yards per game), but they attempted less than 20 passes four times.

The offense was fairly efficient throughout the season with 8.7 yards per attempt (tied for 14th) and put up 33 plays of 20 yards or more, but Tech wasn’t quite as sharp throwing the ball in key situations — on third downs and in the red zone — and that proved to be the difference in close losses to Miami and Liberty.

One persistent issue was the lack of personnel at receiver.