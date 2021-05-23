Four questions Virginia Tech football answered during spring practice

Burmeister got the majority of the first-team reps, and established himself as a leader on the offensive side of the ball. His teammates embraced Burmeister’s efforts, and appreciated the effort he put in particularly during winter workouts when he would gather the skill players to throw in the indoor practice facility.

“He’s definitely taking that next step that we look for and the coaches look for,” Tech wide receiver Tayvion Robinson said. “He’s taken ownership leading us, having us throw a couple times whenever we can and building a chemistry with him, and that’s the most important thing now going into the spring is just getting as comfortable as possible and getting him as comfortable as possible.”

The former Oregon transfer still doesn’t have the greatest body of work in the passing game — he’s a career 56.4% passer with 1,060 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions (six of those came during his freshman year) — but Tech’s coaches see consistent practice reps in the fall and during the actual season as the solution.

Tech’s COVID-19 protocols sidelined Burmeister in the lead-up to his start in the season opener against N.C. State. He was a limited participant in practice for much of October and November as well with three broken toes.