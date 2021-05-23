Four questions Virginia Tech football answered during spring practice

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech quietly wrapped up spring practice in mid-April.
The Hokies got through their 15 practices without much fuss. They only had one major injury (wide receiver Changa Hodge tore his ACL) and didn’t have any COVID-19 related issues.
Tech coach Justin Fuente was grateful for each opportunity, and was happy with the amount of work the team got in after spending much of the year not being able to practice without severe limitations. Here’s a look at four questions that Tech answered during spring camp.
Is this Braxton Burmeister’s offense?
It was weird going through spring camp without a quarterback competition in Blacksburg, but that’s exactly what happened.
Burmeister went into camp as the de facto first-team quarterback with Hendon Hooker and Quincy Patterson transferring last fall, but there’s a strong likelihood he would have been the top guy if they had stayed.
Tech’s coaching staff loves Burmeister’s skill set, and are confident coming out of spring camp that the offense can flourish this fall with him at the helm.
That confidence is part of the reason why the Hokies didn’t seek out an additional quarterback with experience from the transfer portal. The addition of former Texas A&M quarterback Connor Blumrick was seen as a way to shore up the team’s depth at the position behind Burmeister.
Burmeister got the majority of the first-team reps, and established himself as a leader on the offensive side of the ball. His teammates embraced Burmeister’s efforts, and appreciated the effort he put in particularly during winter workouts when he would gather the skill players to throw in the indoor practice facility.
“He’s definitely taking that next step that we look for and the coaches look for,” Tech wide receiver Tayvion Robinson said. “He’s taken ownership leading us, having us throw a couple times whenever we can and building a chemistry with him, and that’s the most important thing now going into the spring is just getting as comfortable as possible and getting him as comfortable as possible.”
The former Oregon transfer still doesn’t have the greatest body of work in the passing game — he’s a career 56.4% passer with 1,060 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions (six of those came during his freshman year) — but Tech’s coaches see consistent practice reps in the fall and during the actual season as the solution.
Tech’s COVID-19 protocols sidelined Burmeister in the lead-up to his start in the season opener against N.C. State. He was a limited participant in practice for much of October and November as well with three broken toes.
What are Virginia Tech’s plans at offensive tackle?
Luke Tenuta went into spring camp as the front-runner to replace Christian Darrisaw at left tackle, and spring camp solidified that status.
The 6-foot-7, 315-pounder has made 13 starts over the last two years on the right side of the line. According to Pro Football Focus, he was the team’s second-highest graded lineman last year behind Darrisaw with an 85.7 grade (593 snaps).
“Oh, 100%, I definitely believe that Luke Tenuta can handle the challenge,” left guard Lecitus Smith said during camp.
Second-year freshman Parker Clements will likely open fall camp as the first-team tackle on the right side of the line.
His quick rise is a bit of a surprise considering Silas Dzansi had more than 800 snaps of experience at the position going into spring, but a position battle never really emerged between the two.
Tech’s coaching staff showed a lot of confidence in Clements — who didn’t play as a true freshman last fall — by having Dzansi primarily work at right guard.
The 2020 signee out of Lugoff-Elgin High School in South Carolina was a standout player on the scout team last year, and already has the size (6-foot-7, 292 pounds) to physically match up with Power Five defensive ends.
Clements could face more competition this fall if Tech lands an experienced tackle out of the transfer portal, but he will still have the inside track on the starting job after getting the bulk of the first-team reps during spring camp.
Is Jermaine Waller healthy?
Fuente was asked about Jermaine Waller’s status on a weekly basis last year.
Waller sat out the first two games of the season while recovering from offseason foot surgery. He made his debut in a 56-45 loss to North Carolina, but suffered an arm injury late in the game. He only played in one other game (against Liberty), but Fuente didn’t provide many details about what kept him out of the lineup.
There shouldn’t be any uncertainty this fall.
Waller said he was “full-go” at the start of camp, and didn’t show any signs of the various injuries that slowed him down in 2020 during the team’s 15 practices, according to his coaches and teammates.
Reporters caught a glimpse of Waller’s return to form during an open viewing window in March when he won every one-on-one rep against a receiver he had.
“He might be the definition of self-motivated,” Tech defensive backs coach Ryan Smith said. “He’s going to show up every single day, he’s going to approach the day like a professional. He’s going to do his job, get the job done and go over and beyond what he’s going to do.
“I think you’re going to see a guy that’s hungry and ready to attack the 2021 season.”
Tech’s defense gave up 266 passing yards per game last season (ranked No. 107 out of 127 FBS teams). The Hokies view Waller returning to the lineup as a big-time addition to the defense considering he’s just two years removed from putting up All-ACC numbers.
In 2019, Waller had three interceptions and tied for fifth in the conference with 13 passes defended.
The coaching staff is excited about Waller pairing up with last year’s breakout freshman Dorian Strong at corner, and his return also solidifies a solid two-deep at the position, with Brion Murray and Armani Chatman there as well.
Are there freshmen early enrollees ready to contribute?
Virginia Tech had nine freshmen early enrollees go through spring camp, and the coaching staff consistently mentioned wide receivers Da’Wain Lofton and Jaylen Jones as well as defensive back Jalen Stroman as standouts.
Lofton was a three-star signee out of North Side High School in Fort Worth, Texas. He had a standout junior season with 2,022 yards of total offense and 32 touchdowns to help his school reach the playoffs for the first time in 40 years.
Jones, who was one of Tech’s 2021 in-state signees, didn’t play as a senior since the state of Virginia postponed fall football until the spring, but he had 1,369 yards and 18 touchdowns for Thomas Jefferson High School as a junior.
The 6-foot-1, 203-pounder was the school’s first player to sign with a Power Five school since 1974.
Offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen said Lofton primarily worked at the slot, and Jones was on the outside. Receivers coach Jafar Williams was impressed with both of the freshmen before spring camp even started.
“I think we have two guys that not only have the athletic ability to compete, but they are also mentally sharp in terms of picking up the offense,” Williams said. “Been very pleased with their willingness to learn and execute their assignments.”
According to Burmeister, they were just as engaged once the team moved from the weight room to the field. They asked questions throughout spring camp, and “really stood out.”
Just about every veteran offensive player that stepped to the podium brought Lofton up when asked about the team’s younger players.
“No. 30, Da’Wain,” tight end Drake DeIuliis said. “I think he is going to be quite the player.”
Stroman is working at free safety where Tech is looking to replace Divine Deablo. With Tyree Rodgers entering the transfer portal during spring camp, Stroman could end up being on the two-deep going into the season.
He will likely be an immediate contributor on special teams even if he doesn’t get defensive reps right out of the gate.