BLACKSBURG — Quite a bit has changed since the last time fans saw the Virginia Tech football program in action in a 23-22 road win over Liberty in November.

Hokies coach Brent Pry had to replace two on-field assistant coaches on the offensive side in early March, and the process included moving offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen to quarterbacks coach.

Most eyes will be on the offense in Saturday’s spring game, scheduled for 3 p.m. inside Lane Stadium, and it is the side of the ball that experienced the most change over the winter.

Here are four things to watch on offense:

The quarterback competition between Wells and Drones

Grant Wells made an immediate impression in last season’s spring game. The Marshall transfer, through his steady play, cemented his status as the Hokies’ starter for the 2022 campaign.

Wells started every game last season, but with mixed results. He completed 59% of his passes for 2,171 yards, but threw nine touchdowns to nine interceptions.

That led to Pry electing to bring in an experienced quarterback through the transfer portal to compete with Wells for the starting job. Kyron Drones, from Baylor, was the Hokies’ choice, and he has split first-string reps with Wells this spring.

Drones completed 14 of 23 passes for 219 yards with one touchdown and one interception last season.

Wells has looked the part of starter this spring, but the Hokies are expected to wait to name a starter closer to the start of the regular season.

“I would say definitely more confident, making better reads. If you remember, he had a pretty good spring last year and threw the ball well. He’s still doing that,” Pry said of Wells this spring. “I think him and Kyron are competing well. I really like having Coach Bowen in that room; I think that’s been good for Grant. A nice change-up there.”

Integrating transfer wide receivers

The position that experienced an influx of talent through the transfer portal was wide receiver.

The Hokies brought in Old Dominion’s Ali Jennings, Middle Tennessee’s Jaylin Lane and Norfolk State’s Da’Quan Felton, and those three are expected to contend for starting roles this upcoming season.

Jennings was held back early in spring because of a minor injury, while Lane and Felton have been able to get a significant amount of reps while learning the offense.

“I also think the quarterbacks have got more targets to throw to, more guys that are getting open and doing things, and guys that are a little more comfortable in the system,” Pry said. “We’re completing some good balls, we’re just dropping too many right now.”

The three transfer additions brought depth to a room that desperately needed it.

The top three returning receivers (Da’Wain Lofton, Stephen Gosnell and Christian Moss) combined for 38 catches for 459 yards and two touchdowns.

Offensive line depth

Wells’ issues in the pocket weren’t all his fault last season. The inability to generate a push up front and establish the run game led to Pry calling the offense “vanilla” because opposing defenses were able to drop back into coverage.

Offensive line coach Ron Crook is one of the two new on-field assistants. He was brought in to help develop a front five that is expected to create openings for inside zone runs and create a clean pocket for the quarterback.

Center Kaden Moore and right tackle Parker Clements are veterans who are cemented as starters, while redshirt freshmen Xavier Chaplin and Braelin Moore have received first-team reps at left tackle and guard, respectively.

Crook has mixed-and-matched to figure out who the fifth starter is going to be, whether that’s veteran Jesse Hanson or redshirt junior Bob Schick.

“We’re still figuring that out. I think we’ve got some candidates to fill the first group,” Pry said. “We’re still trying to figure out exactly what that fifth guy looks like, but again, it’s about building some depth there, making sure that we’ve got an opportunity to handle some injuries throughout the fall that we know will happen. We’ve got some work to do there still to get where we need to be.”

Who’s toting the rock?

An ankle injury prevented Malachi Thomas from staying on the field last season. That led to Jalen Holston serving as the primary tailback and changing the staff’s plans for Keyshawn King.

King was initially expected to be flexed out where he could get the ball in open space, but he joined Holston in the rotation at running back.

It led to a miserable showing. The Hokies ranked 113th out of 131 FBS teams by averaging 110.2 rushing yards per game, and they were 124th with a 3.12 yards-per-carry average.

New position coach Elijah Brooks was brought in from Maryland, and he inherited a room that didn’t return any major contributors from 2022.

Thomas’s ankle has healed up and North Carolina A&T transfer Bhayshul Tuten are expected to be the 1-2 combination.

“The tone has been set from Day 1 that there’s no one here that is established, including myself,” Brooks said. “As a unit, we’re going to work together to try to make a name for this group and be productive and be game changers and really have an impact on this season. Those guys have accepted the challenge and we all have to improve each day, but we’re off to a good start.”