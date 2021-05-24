Four unanswered questions coming out of Virginia Tech’s spring practice

That will give Tech 10 scholarship running backs this fall if there is no additional attrition. Terius Wheatley was the only running back to enter the transfer portal after spring camp ended.

The competition this year has echoes of 2018 and 2019 when the Hokies played things close to the vest, and used the first four weeks of the season to settle things. Steven Peoples locked down the starting job in 2018 with a strong performance against Old Dominion, while Deshawn McClease got rolling at the end of September.

It’s easy to envision Holston needing to have a big game or two right out of the gate to prevent a running back by committee approach.

Does Virginia Tech have the depth to compete in the ACC?

The Hokies still have plenty of work to do here.

“The biggest takeaway was that there is too big a difference between our ones and our twos, both knowledge, execution,” Fuente said after the team’s first scrimmage in March. “We have got to move those two groups closer together for us to have a chance to have success.”

Fuente said there were a couple exceptions, but the second-team offense and defense needed to make “dramatic improvements” before the fall.