Four unanswered questions coming out of Virginia Tech’s spring practice

BLACKSBURG — The COVID-19 pandemic took a wrecking ball to Virginia Tech’s spring practice plans a year ago.
Tech was one of three teams in the ACC that didn’t get in a single practice before college athletics shut down last March.
That lack of practice time was a setback for Tech’s new-look defensive coaching staff, and it robbed the team’s underclassmen of key development time.
While the Hokies made important strides this spring — they got in all 15 of their scheduled practices, including three scrimmages — they still have plenty of work left to do if they want to be a contender in the Coastal Division this fall.
Here’s a look at four questions that went unanswered during spring camp.
What’s Virginia Tech’s plan at running back?
That’s not entirely clear.
The experience edge Jalen Holston and Raheem Blackshear had going into spring gave them a leg up on the competition. Tech coach Justin Fuente put them in a group with Keshawn King and Marco Lee as the team’s top backs.
Fifteen spring practices didn’t shake things up all that much.
Tahj Gary made the biggest jump by getting closer to King and Lee, but nothing is locked down. The competition will pick back up in June with summer workouts and four freshmen backs (Kenji Christian, Chance Black, Elijah Howard and Malachi Thomas) joining the fray.
That will give Tech 10 scholarship running backs this fall if there is no additional attrition. Terius Wheatley was the only running back to enter the transfer portal after spring camp ended.
The competition this year has echoes of 2018 and 2019 when the Hokies played things close to the vest, and used the first four weeks of the season to settle things. Steven Peoples locked down the starting job in 2018 with a strong performance against Old Dominion, while Deshawn McClease got rolling at the end of September.
It’s easy to envision Holston needing to have a big game or two right out of the gate to prevent a running back by committee approach.
Does Virginia Tech have the depth to compete in the ACC?
The Hokies still have plenty of work to do here.
“The biggest takeaway was that there is too big a difference between our ones and our twos, both knowledge, execution,” Fuente said after the team’s first scrimmage in March. “We have got to move those two groups closer together for us to have a chance to have success.”
Fuente said there were a couple exceptions, but the second-team offense and defense needed to make “dramatic improvements” before the fall.
There are some obvious areas of concern, starting with Tech’s offensive line where the program won’t have nearly as much experience coming off the bench. The Hokies rotated Bryan Hudson, Austin Cannon and Silas Dzansi into the lineup last year, and had experienced interior lineman Zachariah Hoyt, who could play center or guard, available as well.
This spring, Tech didn’t even have enough scholarship offensive lineman to fill a two-deep.
Jesse Hanson and Kaden Moore will have to be ready to play some snaps this fall, and the Hokies need an additional lineman to be ready at tackle beyond Luke Tenuta, Parker Clements and Dzansi.
Other positions with depth concerns are wide receiver and linebacker.
Injuries and transfers have hampered Tech’s plans at the wide receiver position the last few seasons. The coaching staff was hoping former Villanova transfer Changa Hodge would have a bigger role at receiver this fall, but he suffered a torn ACL at the end of spring and will miss the entire season.
Jaden Payoute and Kaleb Smith are Tech’s second-team receivers by default even though neither practiced this spring — Payoute was rehabbing a foot injury and Smith had offseason shoulder surgery — and Payoute has only played 11 offensive snaps in his career.
Early enrollees Da’Wain Lofton and Jaylen Jones showed promise and both of them could see playing time this fall.
Tech could have a dynamic starting tandem at linebacker this fall with Dax Hollifield and Alan Tisdale. The second-team pairing is more of a work in progress. Keshon Artis and Dean Ferguson are working at middle linebacker while Lakeem Rudolph and Isi Etute are working at backer. Rudolph spent last year at safety and Etute was an early enrollee.
How much of an impact will Jordan Williams and Tae Daley have on the defense?
Fans had lofty expectations for former Clemson defensive tackle Jordan Williams when he verbally committed to the Hokies in January. It’s a homecoming for Williams — a talented 757 product — who ranked among the top players in the 247 Sports transfer portal rankings.
The coaching staff didn’t put that kind of pressure on Williams this spring. He started out working the second-team defensive line, and is expected to be in the starting rotation alongside Norell Pollard and Mario Kendricks.
Vanderbilt transfer Tae Daley was in the same boat.
Daley got plenty of starting experience in the SEC, but he wasn’t immediately anointed Tech’s starting strong safety. He spent spring in a position battle with Devin Taylor, the former Illinois State corner who transferred before last season and switched positions late in the year.
They both got rave reviews for how they fit into the locker room, and Daley received a strong endorsement from Hollifield, who said the defensive back became an immediate leader on the defense.
All that positive feedback was encouraging, but without even a spring game to go by, it’s hard to know how much of an impact they will have on a Tech defense in need of more playmakers.
Who will be coming off the edge alongside Amare Barno?
Virginia Tech’s situation at defensive end is suddenly a little dicey.
The scholarship numbers continue to dwindle after Justin Beadles entered the transfer portal in a surprise move last week.
With Derrell Bailey moving over to the offensive line and Zion Debose transferring during the offseason, Tech is down to nine scholarship ends going into the fall including a pair of true freshmen (Mattheus Carroll and Cole Nelson) who are enrolling later this month.
Defensive end Amare Barno has barely been at the position for six months, and he’s the team’s most decorated pass rusher. He was one of the breakout defenders in the conference last fall with 6.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss.
He could be one of the premiere edge rushers in the conference after a full offseason at the position, but who’s going to play on the other side of the line?
Emmanuel Belmar was limited in spring from the concussion he suffered last fall. He’s the clear front-runner for the other starting spot when healthy — he’s been fully cleared for summer workouts — but has plenty of work to do to make up for lost practice time.
Jaylen Griffin, Eli Adams and TyJuan Garbutt have experience behind Belmar, but they only combined for three sacks last year. Robert Wooten showed promise as a true freshman last fall and could be the defensive end to watch.