'Freaky injury': Virginia Tech receiver Tre Turner dealing with respiratory type issue

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech fans worked themselves into a tizzy after Friday night’s game against Boston College for a comment coach Justin Fuente made about injured wide receiver Tre Turner.
Turner missed the game with an upper body injury that Fuente later described as an “respiratory type issue.”
In his post-game press conference, Fuente was asked if he knew at the start of the week whether Turner wasn’t going to play? He gave about as detailed of an answer as he tends to give in those situations.
“No, we didn’t know all week he wasn’t going to play,” Fuente said. “It was from Georgia Tech. He actually practiced early in the week. He did not get hurt in practice. It’s kind of a freaky injury that he’s got, but hopefully he’ll be back next week.”
Some fans on social media somehow took that to mean Fuente was caught off guard by Turner’s absence, but that was never the case.
“I know I’m not the foremost expert on explaining exactly what he’s dealing with,” Fuente said. “There’s some air in his neck that’s for lack of a better term trapped in there from a hit that he took.”
Turner initially noticed something was off when he spoke to reporters after putting up a career-high 187 receiving yards against Georgia Tech. He had an uncharacteristically nasally voice and apologized multiple times for the way it sounded.
The coaching staff was hopeful Turner might be able to play after practicing on Tuesday, but he ended up not traveling for the game after seeing a specialist that advised against it.
“Obviously we got him checked out by everybody under the sun to see, because it is an odd injury,” Fuente said.
The tests Turner went through showed no structural damage to the area and he’s shown continued improvement as Tech’s focus has shifted to Duke.
“In 21 years of coaching, I’ve never heard of nor seen what he’s been dealing with before, Fuente said. “...It was a tough break. I do know so far he feels better and hopefully he’ll be able to go. I know he wants to play.”
Tayvion Robinson was the only receiver to catch a pass against Boston College in Turner’s absence. He was targeted eight times and caught four passes for 44 yards. Da’Wain Lofton was targeted three times and Kaleb Smith was targeted twice.
Turner still leads the team with 602 receiving yards (17.7 yards per game). Robinson is now No. 1 on the team in receptions (35) just ahead of Turner (34). One more catch would set a new career-high for Turner for catches in a season.