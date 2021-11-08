'Freaky injury': Virginia Tech receiver Tre Turner dealing with respiratory type issue

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech fans worked themselves into a tizzy after Friday night’s game against Boston College for a comment coach Justin Fuente made about injured wide receiver Tre Turner.

Turner missed the game with an upper body injury that Fuente later described as an “respiratory type issue.”

In his post-game press conference, Fuente was asked if he knew at the start of the week whether Turner wasn’t going to play? He gave about as detailed of an answer as he tends to give in those situations.

“No, we didn’t know all week he wasn’t going to play,” Fuente said. “It was from Georgia Tech. He actually practiced early in the week. He did not get hurt in practice. It’s kind of a freaky injury that he’s got, but hopefully he’ll be back next week.”

Some fans on social media somehow took that to mean Fuente was caught off guard by Turner’s absence, but that was never the case.

“I know I’m not the foremost expert on explaining exactly what he’s dealing with,” Fuente said. “There’s some air in his neck that’s for lack of a better term trapped in there from a hit that he took.”