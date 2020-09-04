Frustration building over the ACC’s ambiguous cancellation guidelines

BLACKSBURG — It’s closing in on game week for much of the ACC, but the conference’s ambiguous COVID-19 cancellation policy has created frustration across the league.
The most recent guidelines the league provided teams leaves the decision in the hands of team doctors with little transparency or oversight.
According to a source with knowledge of the situation, a game can be canceled if a “reasonable” number of players are sidelined (whether through a positive test or under quarantine from exposure).
The team doctor is left to decide what constitutes a “reasonable” number of players. The only standard specifically outlined in the guidelines is that a team must have a specific number of scholarship offensive lineman available to play.
A source within the conference office said the document has yet to be finalized and is still being worked on. The ACC opens play with Miami hosting UAB on Sept. 10.
Tech’s game on Sept. 12 against NC State was pushed back two weeks to Sept. 26. A source told The Roanoke Times that Tech still doesn’t know how many positive cases NC State’s football team was dealing with when they decided to move the game.
The ACC’s guidelines call for teams to share the number of positive cases with their opponent the week of the game, but coaches aren’t sure how detailed those reports will be and if they will be asked to share the positions or names of players sidelined.
The point of contention among coaches is the overall lack of leadership on the issue from the conference with the season rapidly approaching, according to a source.
Teams have sought clarification from the league as to how they are supposed to determine roster size. The NCAA limits teams to 110 student-athletes (85 scholarship players) prior to the first day of classes or fifth day before the first game, whichever comes first, but there is no limit after that.
Virginia Tech currently has 120 players, but many of those walk-ons aren’t available to play.
“I just don’t know,” Fuente said of the cancellation guidelines in a virtual press conference on Sept. 1. “Nobody knows, to my knowledge. I don’t know who makes the call. I don’t know how it all works. How many people do you have to have? Is it position related? Is it total guys? Do they count walk-ons? Do they not count walk-ons? I have no idea. Does it add to our anxiety? 100 percent.”
Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall offered a similar response when asked about the topic in a virtual press conference this week. He wants the guidelines to be more nuanced, and said there was “interesting dialogue” among the coaches when the topic recently came up.
Tech and Virginia open the season with each other at Lane Stadium on Sept. 19.
According to a source, the guidelines allow for games to be canceled up until kickoff — a necessary accommodation with the ACC mandating players be tested three times a week.
The final round of weekly testing will be administered on Friday with results provided to teams by Saturday at 9 a.m. The timing could create serious issues since road teams will have to travel without knowing those results and medical staffs won’t have time to do proper contact tracing.
Last minute test results could also leave teams stuck on the road with positive cases in their travel party and no way to transport them back to campus. It will also complicate teams sharing information about positive cases results.
During last week’s press conference, Fuente said he was in contact with athletic director Whit Babcock and the university’s chief medical officer Mark Rogers about the guidelines.
“They have the same concerns,” Fuente said. “I understand it all. I really don’t want this whole thing to sound like I’m complaining. I’m not. It’s just we’re getting close to playing games and there’s a lot of uncertainty in the air. So, yeah, Whit understands that we don’t know those things. I’m confident people are working on those answers, but there’s just a lot of variables at play there and you’re trying to determine those answers. As a result, we don’t have them.”
Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!