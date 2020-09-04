Frustration building over the ACC’s ambiguous cancellation guidelines

Tech and Virginia open the season with each other at Lane Stadium on Sept. 19.

According to a source, the guidelines allow for games to be canceled up until kickoff — a necessary accommodation with the ACC mandating players be tested three times a week.

The final round of weekly testing will be administered on Friday with results provided to teams by Saturday at 9 a.m. The timing could create serious issues since road teams will have to travel without knowing those results and medical staffs won’t have time to do proper contact tracing.

Last minute test results could also leave teams stuck on the road with positive cases in their travel party and no way to transport them back to campus. It will also complicate teams sharing information about positive cases results.

During last week’s press conference, Fuente said he was in contact with athletic director Whit Babcock and the university’s chief medical officer Mark Rogers about the guidelines.

“They have the same concerns,” Fuente said. “I understand it all. I really don’t want this whole thing to sound like I’m complaining. I’m not. It’s just we’re getting close to playing games and there’s a lot of uncertainty in the air. So, yeah, Whit understands that we don’t know those things. I’m confident people are working on those answers, but there’s just a lot of variables at play there and you’re trying to determine those answers. As a result, we don’t have them.”

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

