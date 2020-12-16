Full list of Virginia Tech's 2021 signees

Played quarterback for head coach Rich Hansen at St. Peter’s Prep in Jersey City, New Jersey … The Marauders finished 4-2 during the 2020 campaign, as Bullock threw for 814 yards and 12 touchdowns and ran for 306 yards and six TDs … A state player of the year finalist, a first-team all-state pick and a first-team all-conference selection … As a junior, he led St. Peter’s Prep in Jersey City to four fourth-quarter comeback victories and threw five TD passes in a win over St. Augustine Prep … Led St. Peter’s to a state championship as a junior in 2019, earning first-team offensive all-state honors … Was also named the all-county MVP and the offensive player of the year … Considered by analysts to be one of the nation’s top 20 dual-threat quarterback recruits and NJ.com considers him the top quarterback in New Jersey … As a junior, he threw for 2,274 yards and 26 touchdowns … Also had 480 rushing yards and six TDs … Full name is Tahjamell Bullock.