Full list of Virginia Tech's 2022 signees

Virginia Tech Virginia football follow

Virginia Tech offensive lineman Tyrell Smith (79) celebrates after the Virginia Tech Virginia football game in Charlottesville Saturday November 27 2021.

 MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech signed 19 players on early signing day as part of its 2022 signing class. 

The class featured 11 in-state players along with players from Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and South Carolina.

Tech made a concentrated effort to add depth up front with 10 combined signees on the offensive and defensive line. 

As of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the class was ranked No. 29 (No. 4 in the ACC) in the country, according to 247 Sports composite rankings. 

Here's a look at the team's 2022 signing class....

Player, Pos., Ht., Wt., Hometown, High School

Keshawn Burgos, DE, 6-5, 235, Chesterfield, Va., Matoaca

Played defensive end and offensive tackle for head coach Justin Parker at Mataoca High School in Chesterfield, Virginia … Mataoca went 9-2 during the fall 2021 season … Led the Warriors with 13.0 sacks as a senior … Also totaled 45 tackles, including 21.0 TFL, forced a fumble and blocked a punt in 2021 … Totaled 19 tackles, including six for loss with a sack during the five-game spring 2021 season as a junior … Also tallied a 75-yard fumble recovery return that season … Rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports Composite … Ranked as a top 25 high school player in Virginia by 247Sports Composite … Had originally committed to Virginia before choosing Virginia Tech.

Mansoor Delane, S, 6-1, 178, Silver Spring, Md., Archbishop Spalding

Played cornerback and wide receiver for head coach Kyle Schmitt at Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn, Maryland … Archbishop Spalding went 10-1 during the fall 2021 season … Ranked as the No. 14 high school player in Maryland by 247Sports Composite … Rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports Composite … Chose Virginia Tech over other Power Five offers including Maryland, Michigan State and Virginia.

Johnny Dickson, OL, 6-3, 310, Corpus Christi, Texas, Flour Bluff

Played tackle for head coach Chris Steinbruck at Flour Bluff High School in Corpus Christi, Texas … Flour Bluff went 12-2 during the fall 2021 season … Also threw for a touchdown for the Hornets in 2021 … Ranked as a top 25 interior offensive lineman recruit in the country by 247Sports Composite … Also played basketball and was a member of the track and field squad at Flour Bluff … Four-year starter on the offensive line at Flour Bluff … Two-time first-team all-district … Mother is an active service member in the U.S. Navy.

Bryce Duke, RB, 5-11, 196, Leesburg, Va.,, Tuscarora

Played running back for head coach Brandon Wheelbarger at Tuscarora High School in Leesburg, Virginia … Tuscarora went 11-3 during the 2021 fall season … Named The Washington Post’s 2021 All-Met Team Offensive Player of the Year … Played in 13 games, totaling 322 carries for 2,852 yards with 36 touchdowns … 2021 Dulles District Co-Offensive Player of the Year … All-Dulles District First-Team … Rushed for over 100 yards in 12 of the 13 games played … Averaged nearly 220 rushing yards per game … Also recorded 17 receptions for 256 yards with five touchdown receptions … As a junior, Duke helped Tuscarora to a 7-1 record in the 2021 spring season … Recorded 198 carries for 1,583 yards with 22 touchdowns … Also registered 13 receptions for 189 yards with three touchdown receptions … Has also played linebacker and safety at Tuscarora.

Devin Farrell, QB, 6-0, 192, Alpharetta, Ga., Milton

Played quarterback for head coach Adam Clack at Milton High School in Milton, Georgia … Milton went 12-1 during the 2021 fall season … Played in all 13 games, completing 140 of 215 passes for 1,983 yards with 24 touchdowns … Also carried the ball 111 times for 875 yards with 10 touchdowns … Helped lead Milton to an 11-1 record as a junior during the 2020 fall season … Completed 125 of 198 passes for 1,812 yards with 13 touchdowns … Also rushed 102 times for 553 yards with five touchdowns … Played cornerback in high school as well … Also played basketball for Milton.

Johnny Garrett, OT, 6-5, 265, Scituate, Mass., Boston College

Played both tight end and defensive end for head coach Ed Mantie at Boston College High School in Dorchester, Massachusetts … Ranked as the No. 10 high school player from Massachusetts by 247Sports Composite … Also played basketball at BC High.

Gunner Givens, DL, 6-5, 270, Daleville, Va., Lord Botetourt

Played both tight end and defensive end for head coach Jamie Harless at Lord Botetourt High School in Daleville, Virginia … Lord Botetourt went 8-4 during the fall 2021 season, including a 5-0 mark in league play … Rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports Composite … Ranked as the No. 7 high school player in Virginia … Earned first-team All-Blue Ridge honors as a tight end and defensive end following the 2021 season.

Benji Gosnell, TE, 6-5, 240, Hillsville, Va., Carroll County

Played quarterback, tight end and linebacker for head coach Monty Chipman at Carroll County High School in Hillsville, Virginia … Rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports Composite … Ranked as the No. 15 high school tight end in the country and the No. 12 high school player from North Carolina by 247Sports Composite … Began his high school career at East Surry High School and went to three straight North Carolina state championship games … Chose Virginia Tech over other Power Five offers including Georgia, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Ohio State … Also played basketball and baseball

Tucker Holloway, WR, 6-2, 178, Andrews, N.C., Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School

Played wide receiver for head coach Joe Sturdivant at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School in Rabun Gap, Georgia … Rabun Gap-Nacoochee went 8-3 during the 2021 fall season … Led the team in receiving with 33 receptions for 635 yards with six touchdowns … Also carried the ball 10 times for 143 yards with two touchdowns … As a junior, helped lead the Eagles to a 7-2 record in the 2020 fall season … Led the team in receiving with 23 receptions for 460 yards with five touchdowns … Also rushed seven times for 127 yards with three touchdowns … Also played cornerback for Rabun Gap-Nacoochie.

Cam Johnson, DB, 6-0, 165, Washington, D.C., St. Frances Academy

Played cornerback for head coach Messay Hailemariam at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland … St. Frances went 8-1 during the fall 2021 season … Rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports Composite … Ranked as the No. 8 high school player in Maryland by 247Sports Composite … Chose Virginia Tech over other Power Five offers including Michigan, Penn State, Ole Miss and Texas A&M … Began his high school career at DeMatha.

Lemar Law Jr., DT, 6-5, 280, Virginia Beach, Va., Green Run

Played defensive tackle for head coach Brandon Williams at Green Run High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia … Green Run went 13-1 during the fall 2021 season … Helped Green Run win its first regional championship in school history this season … Named first-team All-Beach district defensive tackle … Chose Virginia Tech over other Power Five offers from Michigan, Virginia and Maryland.

John Love, K, 5-11, 155, Spartanburg, S.C., Spartanburg

Served as the kicker and punter for head coach Mark Hodge at Spartanburg High School in Spartanburg, South Carolina … Helped Spartanburg to a 9-4 record during the fall 2021 season … Rated as a five-star kicking prospect by Kohl’s kicking … Ranked as the No. 14 high school kicker in the country by 247Sports Composite … Also played soccer at Spartanburg.

Hunter Mclain, OL, 6-4, 290, Daleville, Va., Lord Botetourt

Played offensive tackle and guard for head coach Jamie Harless at Lord Botetourt High School in Daleville, Virginia … Lord Botetourt went 8-4 during the fall 2021 season … Four-year starter on the offensive line … Rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports … Has also played on the defensive line for Lord Botetourt … Earned second-team all-district honors as a junior following the spring 2021 season … Originally committed to Richmond before choosing the Hokies … Was a prep teammate of fellow Tech signee, DL Gunner Givens … Also had offers from Power Five schools such as Kentucky and Iowa State.

Brody Meadows, OL, 6-6, 280, Bluefield, Va., Graham

Played offensive tackle and defensive tackle for head coach Tony Palmer at Graham High School in Bluefield, Virginia … Graham went 13-1 during the fall 2021 season … Named a U.S. Army First-Team All-American … Ranked as the No. 14 high school player in Virginia by 247Sports Composite … Rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports Composite … Had originally committed to Virginia before choosing Virginia Tech.

Braelin Moore, DL, 6-3, 290, Bethlehem, Pa., Freedom

Played guard and defensive end for head coach Jason Roeder at Freedom High School in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania … Freedom went 12-3 during the fall 2021 season … Ranked as the No. 19 high school player in Pennsylvania … Tied for second in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference with 10 sacks on the season … Younger brother of current Tech guard Kaden Moore.

Kyree Moyston, DE, 6-4, 220, Portsmouth, Va., King’s Fork

Played defensive end and tight end for head coach Anthony Joffrion at King’s Fork High School in Suffolk, Virginia … King’s Fork went 11-2 during the fall 2021 season … Ranked as the No. 21 high school player in Virginia by 247Sports Composite … Led King’s Fork in sacks in 2021 and ranked second on the team in tackles … Made 23 tackles including 10 for loss with four sacks during King’s Fork’s 2021 playoff run … Committed to Virginia Tech over other Power Five offers including Arizona, Arizona State, Michigan State and Pitt.

Rashaud Pernell, DT, 6-4, 250, Henrico, Va., Highland Springs

Played defensive end for head coach Loren Johnson at Highland Springs High School in Highland Springs, Virginia … Highland Springs went 10-4 during the fall 2021 season … Ranked as the No. 17 high school player in Virginia by 247Sports Composite … Helped Highland Springs to the Virginia Region 5C Championship in 2021 … Earned first-team all-region honors this season.

Reid Pulliam, LB, 6-3, 220, Highland Springs, Va., Life Christian Academy

Played middle linebacker and free safety for head coach Charles Scott at Life Christian Academy in Chester, Virginia … Pulliam chose the Hokies over offers from Maryland and Duke among other Power Five interests … Originally from Texas, Pulliam started high school career at Belton High School in Belton, Texas before moving to Plant High School in Tampa, Florida and concluding at Life Christian Academy … Rated as a three-star prospect on Rivals.com.

Harrison Saint Germain, TE, 6-4, 230, Centreville, Va., Westfield

Played tight end for head coach Kyle Simmons at Westfield High School in Chantilly, Virginia … Westfield went 6-6 during the 2021 fall season … Rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports Composite … A unanimous first-team all-district selection in 2021 … Also played lacrosse at Westfield.

