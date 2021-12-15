Full list of Virginia Tech's 2022 signees

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech signed 19 players on early signing day as part of its 2022 signing class.

The class featured 11 in-state players along with players from Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and South Carolina.

Tech made a concentrated effort to add depth up front with 10 combined signees on the offensive and defensive line.

As of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the class was ranked No. 29 (No. 4 in the ACC) in the country, according to 247 Sports composite rankings.

Here's a look at the team's 2022 signing class....

Player, Pos., Ht., Wt., Hometown, High School

Keshawn Burgos, DE, 6-5, 235, Chesterfield, Va., Matoaca

Played defensive end and offensive tackle for head coach Justin Parker at Mataoca High School in Chesterfield, Virginia … Mataoca went 9-2 during the fall 2021 season … Led the Warriors with 13.0 sacks as a senior … Also totaled 45 tackles, including 21.0 TFL, forced a fumble and blocked a punt in 2021 … Totaled 19 tackles, including six for loss with a sack during the five-game spring 2021 season as a junior … Also tallied a 75-yard fumble recovery return that season … Rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports Composite … Ranked as a top 25 high school player in Virginia by 247Sports Composite … Had originally committed to Virginia before choosing Virginia Tech.

Mansoor Delane, S, 6-1, 178, Silver Spring, Md., Archbishop Spalding

Played cornerback and wide receiver for head coach Kyle Schmitt at Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn, Maryland … Archbishop Spalding went 10-1 during the fall 2021 season … Ranked as the No. 14 high school player in Maryland by 247Sports Composite … Rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports Composite … Chose Virginia Tech over other Power Five offers including Maryland, Michigan State and Virginia.

Johnny Dickson, OL, 6-3, 310, Corpus Christi, Texas, Flour Bluff

Played tackle for head coach Chris Steinbruck at Flour Bluff High School in Corpus Christi, Texas … Flour Bluff went 12-2 during the fall 2021 season … Also threw for a touchdown for the Hornets in 2021 … Ranked as a top 25 interior offensive lineman recruit in the country by 247Sports Composite … Also played basketball and was a member of the track and field squad at Flour Bluff … Four-year starter on the offensive line at Flour Bluff … Two-time first-team all-district … Mother is an active service member in the U.S. Navy.

Bryce Duke, RB, 5-11, 196, Leesburg, Va.,, Tuscarora

Played running back for head coach Brandon Wheelbarger at Tuscarora High School in Leesburg, Virginia … Tuscarora went 11-3 during the 2021 fall season … Named The Washington Post’s 2021 All-Met Team Offensive Player of the Year … Played in 13 games, totaling 322 carries for 2,852 yards with 36 touchdowns … 2021 Dulles District Co-Offensive Player of the Year … All-Dulles District First-Team … Rushed for over 100 yards in 12 of the 13 games played … Averaged nearly 220 rushing yards per game … Also recorded 17 receptions for 256 yards with five touchdown receptions … As a junior, Duke helped Tuscarora to a 7-1 record in the 2021 spring season … Recorded 198 carries for 1,583 yards with 22 touchdowns … Also registered 13 receptions for 189 yards with three touchdown receptions … Has also played linebacker and safety at Tuscarora.

Devin Farrell, QB, 6-0, 192, Alpharetta, Ga., Milton

Played quarterback for head coach Adam Clack at Milton High School in Milton, Georgia … Milton went 12-1 during the 2021 fall season … Played in all 13 games, completing 140 of 215 passes for 1,983 yards with 24 touchdowns … Also carried the ball 111 times for 875 yards with 10 touchdowns … Helped lead Milton to an 11-1 record as a junior during the 2020 fall season … Completed 125 of 198 passes for 1,812 yards with 13 touchdowns … Also rushed 102 times for 553 yards with five touchdowns … Played cornerback in high school as well … Also played basketball for Milton.

Johnny Garrett, OT, 6-5, 265, Scituate, Mass., Boston College

Played both tight end and defensive end for head coach Ed Mantie at Boston College High School in Dorchester, Massachusetts … Ranked as the No. 10 high school player from Massachusetts by 247Sports Composite … Also played basketball at BC High.

Gunner Givens, DL, 6-5, 270, Daleville, Va., Lord Botetourt

Played both tight end and defensive end for head coach Jamie Harless at Lord Botetourt High School in Daleville, Virginia … Lord Botetourt went 8-4 during the fall 2021 season, including a 5-0 mark in league play … Rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports Composite … Ranked as the No. 7 high school player in Virginia … Earned first-team All-Blue Ridge honors as a tight end and defensive end following the 2021 season.

Benji Gosnell, TE, 6-5, 240, Hillsville, Va., Carroll County

Played quarterback, tight end and linebacker for head coach Monty Chipman at Carroll County High School in Hillsville, Virginia … Rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports Composite … Ranked as the No. 15 high school tight end in the country and the No. 12 high school player from North Carolina by 247Sports Composite … Began his high school career at East Surry High School and went to three straight North Carolina state championship games … Chose Virginia Tech over other Power Five offers including Georgia, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Ohio State … Also played basketball and baseball

Tucker Holloway, WR, 6-2, 178, Andrews, N.C., Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School

Played wide receiver for head coach Joe Sturdivant at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School in Rabun Gap, Georgia … Rabun Gap-Nacoochee went 8-3 during the 2021 fall season … Led the team in receiving with 33 receptions for 635 yards with six touchdowns … Also carried the ball 10 times for 143 yards with two touchdowns … As a junior, helped lead the Eagles to a 7-2 record in the 2020 fall season … Led the team in receiving with 23 receptions for 460 yards with five touchdowns … Also rushed seven times for 127 yards with three touchdowns … Also played cornerback for Rabun Gap-Nacoochie.

Cam Johnson, DB, 6-0, 165, Washington, D.C., St. Frances Academy

Played cornerback for head coach Messay Hailemariam at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland … St. Frances went 8-1 during the fall 2021 season … Rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports Composite … Ranked as the No. 8 high school player in Maryland by 247Sports Composite … Chose Virginia Tech over other Power Five offers including Michigan, Penn State, Ole Miss and Texas A&M … Began his high school career at DeMatha.

Lemar Law Jr., DT, 6-5, 280, Virginia Beach, Va., Green Run

Played defensive tackle for head coach Brandon Williams at Green Run High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia … Green Run went 13-1 during the fall 2021 season … Helped Green Run win its first regional championship in school history this season … Named first-team All-Beach district defensive tackle … Chose Virginia Tech over other Power Five offers from Michigan, Virginia and Maryland.

John Love, K, 5-11, 155, Spartanburg, S.C., Spartanburg

Served as the kicker and punter for head coach Mark Hodge at Spartanburg High School in Spartanburg, South Carolina … Helped Spartanburg to a 9-4 record during the fall 2021 season … Rated as a five-star kicking prospect by Kohl’s kicking … Ranked as the No. 14 high school kicker in the country by 247Sports Composite … Also played soccer at Spartanburg.

Hunter Mclain, OL, 6-4, 290, Daleville, Va., Lord Botetourt

Played offensive tackle and guard for head coach Jamie Harless at Lord Botetourt High School in Daleville, Virginia … Lord Botetourt went 8-4 during the fall 2021 season … Four-year starter on the offensive line … Rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports … Has also played on the defensive line for Lord Botetourt … Earned second-team all-district honors as a junior following the spring 2021 season … Originally committed to Richmond before choosing the Hokies … Was a prep teammate of fellow Tech signee, DL Gunner Givens … Also had offers from Power Five schools such as Kentucky and Iowa State.

Brody Meadows, OL, 6-6, 280, Bluefield, Va., Graham

Played offensive tackle and defensive tackle for head coach Tony Palmer at Graham High School in Bluefield, Virginia … Graham went 13-1 during the fall 2021 season … Named a U.S. Army First-Team All-American … Ranked as the No. 14 high school player in Virginia by 247Sports Composite … Rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports Composite … Had originally committed to Virginia before choosing Virginia Tech.

Braelin Moore, DL, 6-3, 290, Bethlehem, Pa., Freedom

Played guard and defensive end for head coach Jason Roeder at Freedom High School in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania … Freedom went 12-3 during the fall 2021 season … Ranked as the No. 19 high school player in Pennsylvania … Tied for second in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference with 10 sacks on the season … Younger brother of current Tech guard Kaden Moore.

Kyree Moyston, DE, 6-4, 220, Portsmouth, Va., King’s Fork

Played defensive end and tight end for head coach Anthony Joffrion at King’s Fork High School in Suffolk, Virginia … King’s Fork went 11-2 during the fall 2021 season … Ranked as the No. 21 high school player in Virginia by 247Sports Composite … Led King’s Fork in sacks in 2021 and ranked second on the team in tackles … Made 23 tackles including 10 for loss with four sacks during King’s Fork’s 2021 playoff run … Committed to Virginia Tech over other Power Five offers including Arizona, Arizona State, Michigan State and Pitt.

Rashaud Pernell, DT, 6-4, 250, Henrico, Va., Highland Springs

Played defensive end for head coach Loren Johnson at Highland Springs High School in Highland Springs, Virginia … Highland Springs went 10-4 during the fall 2021 season … Ranked as the No. 17 high school player in Virginia by 247Sports Composite … Helped Highland Springs to the Virginia Region 5C Championship in 2021 … Earned first-team all-region honors this season.

Reid Pulliam, LB, 6-3, 220, Highland Springs, Va., Life Christian Academy

Played middle linebacker and free safety for head coach Charles Scott at Life Christian Academy in Chester, Virginia … Pulliam chose the Hokies over offers from Maryland and Duke among other Power Five interests … Originally from Texas, Pulliam started high school career at Belton High School in Belton, Texas before moving to Plant High School in Tampa, Florida and concluding at Life Christian Academy … Rated as a three-star prospect on Rivals.com.

Harrison Saint Germain, TE, 6-4, 230, Centreville, Va., Westfield

Played tight end for head coach Kyle Simmons at Westfield High School in Chantilly, Virginia … Westfield went 6-6 during the 2021 fall season … Rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports Composite … A unanimous first-team all-district selection in 2021 … Also played lacrosse at Westfield.

