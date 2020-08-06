You are the owner of this article.
Funderburke, Lawrence, Wheeler advance at State Amateur
Funderburke

Furman golfer and Hidden Valley graduate Ross Funderburke advanced to the quarterfinals of the VSGA State Amateur.

 The Roanoke Times | File 2019

GREAT FALLS — Hidden Valley graduate Ross Funderburke of Furman, Patrick Henry grad Vince Wheeler of Rhodes College, Virginia Tech’s Mark Lawrence Jr. and Tech recruit David Stanford each won twice Thursday to advance to the quarterfinals of the VSGA State Amateur at River Bend Club.

Funderburke beat Tech’s Connor Johnson Jr. 6 and 5 in the round of 32 and defeated Jimmy Taylor 1 up in the round of 16. He will meet Lawrence in the quarterfinals.

Lawrence beat Parker See 1 up and Jordan Utley 3 and 2.

Wheeler beat Frank Alafoginis 2 and 1 in the morning and former Bassett and Longwood golfer Blake Carter 1 up in the afternoon. Carter had beaten Ryan Patrick 2 and 1 in the morning.

Stanford beat Tech’s Drew Brockwell 2 and 1 in the morning and Jefferson Forest grad Isaac Simmons of Liberty 1 up in the afternoon. Simmons had beaten Ryan Bishop 2 and 1 earlier.

Former Northside and Charleston Southern golfer Justin Young beat Zack Russell 1 up but lost to Tyler Gulliksen 3 and 2.

Ex-Hokie Mikey Moyers beat Brian Agee 4 and 3 but lost to Teddy Zinsner in 21 holes.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

