The Scott Robertson Memorial has grown over the years into one of the nation’s more prestigious junior golf tournaments and routinely draws college coaches to get in-person glimpses of the young golfers.

Coaches from Alabama, Florida, Ohio State, Rutgers, Maryland and Washington were easy to spot over Roanoke Country Club’s 27-hole layout this past weekend. Same with local universities such as James Madison, George Mason, Richmond and even Furman.

Virginia Tech’s coaches spent plenty of time keeping an eye on potential recruits in both age divisions. Men’s coach Brian Sharp and women’s coach Carol Robertson walked 18 holes on Sunday as they followed golfers who are slated to arrive in Blacksburg for the fall semester.

One of Robertson’s signees, Emily Mathews, continued her climb up the leaderboard and finished in a tie for fifth. Sharp had two of his three signees — Holland Giles and Lord Botetourt’s Ashton Harper — playing in the penultimate group of the boys 15-18 division, and both finished in the top 15.

The strong showings in the 54-hole tournament opened what will be a busy summer for all three golfers. Harper and Mathews have junior and amateur tournaments lined up, with Harper saying he plans on practicing in Blacksburg at the start of June and then beginning classes in August.

“Just looking to become better overall,” he said. “Getting to the college level, it’s a different world up there compared to junior golf. Everyone’s just as good as you. I’m looking forward to it. Looking to grind all summer.”

Harper has several major events lined up for June, beginning with American Junior Golf Association’s Lanto Junior Championship at Blacksburg Country Club on June 5-8. He is competing in a Virginia State Golf Association Amateur Championship and State Open of Virginia qualifier at Boonsboro Country Club in Lynchburg on June 12, and he hopes to play in the State Am on June 26-30 at Boonsboro.

Harper finished in a tie for fourth at the Fox Puss Invitational at Boonsboro in late April. He finished in a career-best tie for seventh at the Scott Robertson Memorial.

“That obviously boosted my confidence for this year’s State Am,” he said of his Fox Puss showing, “and I’m really hoping to qualify and make a deep run in it.”

Virginia Tech was always Harper’s top option when it came to colleges, while the Hokies were not on Mathews’ radar.

Mathews, a senior at Eastern Alamance High School in Mebane, N.C., was initially being recruited by North Carolina State and North Carolina.

She finished second in the 2021 Lanto Junior Championship, which served as a good first impression of her skills in front of Robertson and assistant coach Russell Abbott.

“That’s where they watched me for the first time and then shortly reached out after,” Mathews said.

The subsequent recruitment piqued Mathews’ interest in Blacksburg and she soon took an official visit. She said she fell in love with everything about the campus, and the golf courses in the area helped cement her decision.

“As soon as I left there, I knew I wanted to be a Hokie,” she said.

Mathews, like Harper, has several amateur events lined up “so I can get used to that competition before I get to Tech.”

She is heading to Boonsboro to play in the Donna Andrews Invitational at the beginning of July and then has the North & South Women’s Amateur Championship at Pinehurst Nos. 2 and 4 in North Carolina.

She also hopes to qualify for major USGA events before heading to Tech and continuing the trend of strong play she displayed at the Scott Robertson Memorial.

Mathews posted back-to-back rounds of even-par 71 to conclude her tournament.

“When they first watched me at that tournament [in 2021], that week I did a really good job of missing in the correct spots and I think I shot under par all three days when they watched me. It was just solid golf that week,” she said. “Ever since then, I’ve just continued to try and improve. I work with my coach, Chase Duncan, and improving the swing technique and course management and everything. My coaches at Tech, they’ve helped me improve in that way, especially on the mental side. They’re really good for that.”

Giles, who is from North Carolina, and Harper were two of the three who signed in Sharp’s most recent signing class. They will be joined by Rahul Rajendran.

Mathews and Valentine Delon were the two who signed with the women’s team.