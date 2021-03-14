Game times, TV and arenas announced for Virginia Tech and Virginia

The times, TV networks and arenas have been announced for all of the first-round games in the NCAA Tournament.

No. 10 seed Virginia Tech will meet No. 7 seed Florida at 12:15 p.m. Friday on CBS.

The game will be played at Butler's legendary Hinkle Fieldhouse, the Indianapolis arena which was immortalized in the movie "Hoosiers."

The No. 1 CBS team of Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery and Grant Hill will be the announcers for the game.

No. 4 seed Virginia will meet No. 13 seed Ohio at 7:15 p.m. Saturday on truTV.

The game will be held at Indiana University's Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.

Carter Blackburn and Debbie Antonelli will be on the call.

In other games of note:

The First Four game between Norfolk State and Appalachian State will be at 8:40 p.m. Thursday on truTV. The game will be at Assembly Hall.

Liberty's game against Oklahoma State will air at 6:25 p.m. Friday on TBS. It will be at Farmers Coliseum.

VCU's game against Oregon will air at 9:57 p.m. Saturday on TNT. The game will also be at Farmers Coliseum.

