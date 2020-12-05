Gardner-Webb/Virginia Tech women's basketball preview capsule

Notes: This will be the final nonconference game of the season for the Hokies. … Gardner-Webb is coming off an 85-73 loss at Richmond. The Hokies beat Richmond 85-64 in their season opener. … Gardner-Webb has also lost to Elon and Auburn. … Northside graduate Alexis Hueston has started every game for Gardner-Webb so far this season. She averages 2.3 points and 13.7 minutes. She averaged 6.7 points and started 20 games last season. … Alasia Smith averages 14.7 points for the Runnin' Bulldogs. … Tech beat Gardner-Webb 87-65 last December. … Elizabeth Kitley averages 19.3 points and 12.5 rebounds for the Hokies. She is shooting 68.2% from the field.