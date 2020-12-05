 Skip to main content
Gardner-Webb/Virginia Tech women's basketball preview capsule
Gardner-Webb/Virginia Tech women's basketball preview capsule

Sunday

Gardner-Webb at Virginia Tech

2 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum

Internet: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com)

Records: Gardner-Webb 0-3; Virginia Tech 4-0

Notes: This will be the final nonconference game of the season for the Hokies. … Gardner-Webb is coming off an 85-73 loss at Richmond. The Hokies beat Richmond 85-64 in their season opener. … Gardner-Webb has also lost to Elon and Auburn. … Northside graduate Alexis Hueston has started every game for Gardner-Webb so far this season. She averages 2.3 points and 13.7 minutes. She averaged 6.7 points and started 20 games last season. … Alasia Smith averages 14.7 points for the Runnin' Bulldogs. …  Tech beat Gardner-Webb 87-65 last December. … Elizabeth Kitley averages 19.3 points and 12.5 rebounds for the Hokies. She is shooting 68.2% from the field.

— Mark Berman

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

