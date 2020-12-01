George Washington-Virginia Tech women's basketball preview capsule

Notes: After beating NCAA Division II member Lincoln 53-38 in their opener, the Colonials defeated Old Dominion 55-37 last weekend. … George Washington went 14-16 overall and 8-8 in the Atlantic 10 last year. … Galax graduate Essence Brown (2.5 ppg) is a sophomore starting guard for George Washington. … Neila Luma averages 17 points for GW, while Aisha Sheppard averages 16 points for Tech. … This is the teams’ first meeting in eight years.