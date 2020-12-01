 Skip to main content
George Washington-Virginia Tech women's basketball preview capsule
George Washington-Virginia Tech women's basketball preview capsule

Women’s Basketball

Tuesday

George Washington at Virginia Tech

5 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum

Internet: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com)

Records: GW 2-0; Virginia Tech 2-0

Notes: After beating NCAA Division II member Lincoln 53-38 in their opener, the Colonials defeated Old Dominion 55-37 last weekend. … George Washington went 14-16 overall and 8-8 in the Atlantic 10 last year. … Galax graduate Essence Brown (2.5 ppg) is a sophomore starting guard for George Washington. … Neila Luma averages 17 points for GW, while Aisha Sheppard averages 16 points for Tech. … This is the teams’ first meeting in eight years.

- Mark Berman

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

