ATHENS, Ga. — In each of the past two seasons, the Virginia Tech softball team won an NCAA regional to advance to the Super Regionals.

Not this year.

No. 14 overall seed and 14th-ranked Georgia squashed the 24th-ranked Hokies 12-3 in six innings Sunday to win the Athens Regional of the NCAA tournament.

The Bulldogs (42-13) went 3-0 to win the four-team, double-elimination regional. After belting four homers in an 8-3 victory over Tech in the winners' bracket final Saturday, Georgia belted four more homers in Sunday's win.

Tech (39-20) went 2-2 in the regional. Tech needed to beat Georgia twice on Sunday to win the regional but was unable to force a second game of the finals.

"Didn't really put all the phases together this year at one time," Tech coach Pete D'Amour said. "Thirty-nine wins on a down year, the program's still in good hands."

The Hokies won the Tempe Regional two years ago and won the Blacksburg Regional last year. Two-time All-American Keely Rochard was the ace of those teams, but she concluded her college career last season.

D'Amour said Tech's pitching needs to improve next year.

"We've got to limit homers next year — homers given up," he said. "I'm not crumpling up our pitching and throwing them out. I trust in all of our kids. … We've got good pitching; we've just got to get better."

D'Amour hopes Tech can stymie foes with a variety of pitches next year.

"No longer can you rely on one or even maybe two pitchers to win at a high level," D'Amour said. "We've got really good pitching. [But] you have to have different looks now.

"We've got a couple freshmen coming in; you never know. These [current] kids are going to get better next year. That's just the biggest thing for me, is can we throw different looks at a team like Georgia or Florida State?

"The days of one ace I think are pretty much over; the offense is just too good now. … [So] let's get a dropball at 70 [mph]. Let's get a spinning rise kid at 54. … Different looks to keep hitters off balance."

With ace Emma Lemley having lost to Georgia on Saturday, D'Amour opted to start freshman Lyndsey Grein (10-6) on Sunday. Grein had shut out Boston University in the losers' bracket final Saturday night.

"We had 14 innings to play, hopefully," D'Amour said of his rationale. "Emma pitched against them [Saturday]. Lyndsey threw really well [Saturday] night."

But Grein did not last the first inning Sunday.

Grein allowed five hits, including two homers, and five earned runs. With Tech down 5-0, D'Amour pulled her in favor of Lemley with two outs in the top of the first.

"I've got a lot more room to grow," Grein said. "Georgia can hit the ball pretty dang well."

Lemley allowed six hits, including two homers, and seven runs (six earned) in 4 1/3 innings before giving way to Molly Jacobson.

The game lasted only six innings because of the lopsided score.

Last year, Tech was the top seed in its regional and the No. 3 overall seed in the field. Tech got to host a regional and Super Regional for the first time.

But Georgia was the top seed in this regional, with Tech the second seed.

Will Tech be returning enough pieces to have another good year next spring?

"Yeah," D'Amour said. "NCAA tournament is an expectation for us. [But] for me, personally, being a 2 seed is not an expectation. I want to be a 1. So we'll find out how we get back there."

The Hokies will be losing 10 players, but only three of them started Sunday — fifth-year seniors Kelsey Brown (an All-ACC second team pick), Jayme Bailey (an All-ACC third-team pick) and Kelsey Bennett, who leaves with the Tech career RBIs record.

How will Bailey remember her Tech career?

"We had a lot of success on the field, but … I'm going to remember everything off of the field more than I'm going to remember everything on the field," said Bailey, who had an RBI single Sunday. "Had a good group of girls all five years. We played our hearts out and we had fun doing it."

Six of the hitters who started Sunday are set to return. All three pitchers who saw action Sunday are also set to return, as is pitcher Payton List, who redshirted.

Tech will be adding nine freshmen.

"With having so many kids new next year, it's almost going to feel like my first year," D'Amour said. "The thing with a new set of players coming in and not a ton of returners is just [about getting] back to standards in the way we do things. Harder practices. … We lose a lot, so those newcomers need to know what's expected here."

Duke graduate transfer Shelby Walters (18-5) threw a five-hitter for Georgia on Sunday.

Georgia scored five runs in the first.

Dallis Goodnight hit a bloop double to left. With two outs, Sara Mosley hit an RBI double off the wall in left center. After Sydney Kuma hit an RBI single, Sydney Chambley belted a two-run homer. Jaydyn Goodwin followed with another homer, prompting D'Amour to pull Grein.

"The first inning, I thought a couple plays here or there where we limit the damage [were needed]," D'Amour said. "You just can't give good teams like that opportunities."

Chambley hit a two-run homer off Lemley in the third to extend the lead to 7-0. Chambley went 4 for 4 with five RBIs.

Lyndi Rae Davis hit a solo homer off Lemley in the fourth, increasing the lead to 8-0.

Tech's Cameron Fagan belted a solo homer in the sixth to cut the lead to 12-3. It was Tech's 100th homer of the year.

"Our offense is trending in a … right track. A hundred homers this year. We can swing it," D'Amour said.