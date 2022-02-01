Georgia Tech next for hot-shooting Virginia Tech

Since eyeing the video of Hunter Cattoor making nine of Virginia Tech's 18 3-pointers in the Hokies' win at Florida State last weekend, Georgia Tech men's basketball coach Josh Pastner has been trying to figure out how to contain Cattoor and the Hokies.

"I'm going to have to get on the floor and secretly try to guard, deny Cattoor his shot or some of those other guys when the refs aren't looking," Pastner said. "The way they shot the ball, … it was unbelievable."

Pastner's last-place Yellow Jackets (9-11, 2-7 ACC) will visit the Hokies (11-10, 3-7) at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

With his performance last weekend, Cattoor tied Justin Robinson's school record of nine 3-pointers and tied for the fourth-best single-game total in ACC history. He also broke the school mark for consecutive 3-pointers made in a game. After missing his first two 3-point attempts, Cattoor made his final nine 3-pointers.

The 18 3-pointers were the most Virginia Tech has ever made in an ACC game.

"It was an overall great team effort to get us open 3s," said Cattoor, who had 27 points. "They switch one through five, so once we got the … 7-footers … on our guards, it was basically try to get downhill … and kick it out."

Freshman reserve point guard Sean Pedulla had 20 points and was 6 of 7 from 3-point range. Pedulla and Cattoor combined for 15 3-pointers — the most by an ACC tandem in the last 25 seasons.

"Whenever you've got an open shot, just let it go and don't think about it," Pedulla said.

Pedulla bounced back from his outing in last Wednesday's loss at Miami (four points, four turnovers).

"Sean had a bad day [against Miami]," Virginia Tech coach Mike Young said. "He was up there Thursday morning, first thing, watching film."

Young likes the "level of physicality" that Pedulla gives the Virginia Tech defense.

But don't expect Young to shake up his lineup and start Pedulla against the Yellow Jackets — or to start reserve Darius Maddox, who followed up his 13-point outing against Miami with six points and three steals at FSU.

"I'm kind of set on where we are," Young said. "I've never cared a bit who starts. Who finishes? Who can get you out of there with a win?

"It's amazing — here we are 20 games in and that [bench] thing is still evolving. But those guys are playing confidently."

Pedulla played a career-high 23 minutes at FSU, while Maddox tied his career high with 23 minutes. Reserve forward David N'Guessan, who had six points, played a career-high 27 minutes.

"Maddox was really good again," Young said. "N'Guessan got a lot of opportunity and made the most of it. Sean was really good."

Pedulla had 15 points in the first half, when he was 5 of 5 from 3-point range. But Young did not put him on the court for the start of the second half.

"I've never been one to do that," Young said of going with the hot hand to start the second half. "I know what our rotation's going to be. He's going to get … a couple more bites of the apple the second half because he was playing so well. We did that."

Cattoor ranks second nationally in 3-point field-goal percentage (49.6%) among individuals. Virginia Tech ranks third nationally in that category (41.1%) as a team.

“Virginia Tech runs a whole bunch of different plays,” Georgia Tech forward Jordan Usher said. “It’s not so much that first action; I think we can be there. But it’s more the drive, kick, re-drive and then we’re … tired on defense and there’s the guy sitting in the corner by himself, naked.”

The Hokies shot 72% from 3-point range at FSU.

"Those guys did a great job of creating off the dribble," FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. "Mostly, people shoot 3s off the catch. … [Cattoor and Pedulla] did an exceptional job shooting 3s off the dribble."

Florida State was without RayQuan Evans (death in the family) and Malik Osborne (season-ending ankle injury) in that game, while Caleb Mills (tonsillitis) was able to play just three minutes.

"We ran out of gas," Hamilton said. "We normally close games out … because of the quality of our depth.

"[But] even if we'd have had all our players, on that particular day Virginia Tech was playing about as well as I've seen anybody shoot the ball."

Georgia Tech is not at full strength, either.

Former VMI standout Bubba Parham, a fifth-year senior who underwent knee surgery in October, was able to play in only two games this season because of sore knees. Georgia Tech announced last month that he would miss the rest of the season.

"That has really hurt us in the scoring deal," Pastner said. "We've struggled to score, not having a guy that can put the ball in the basket. I'm not saying we'd be No. 1 in the country, but we'd have a few more wins.

"That's been a big loss for us, and that's part of our issues with our scoring droughts."

Georgia Tech is coming off a 73-62 home loss to Miami.

"Every single game, we've just had a long spell of a drought offensively," Pastner said. "We've really struggled to score."

Pastner would like Parham, who is eligible for a medical redshirt, to return to Georgia Tech for a sixth year of college basketball. But Pastner said he does not know if Parham plans to stay, turn pro or transfer again.

