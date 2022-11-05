Georgia Tech-Virginia Tech notebook
Related to this story
Most Popular
Plus field hockey, soccer and volleyball action.
BLACKSBURG — Freshman cornerback Mansoor Delane didn’t just make his first career start for Virginia Tech on Thursday.
BLACKSBURG — In a season where so much has gone wrong offensively, Virginia Tech now knows what right looks like. Even if it was fleeting.
BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech are both long shots to make a bowl game this season, but perhaps Saturday’s matinee at Lane Stadiu…
RALEIGH, N.C. — His penalty was just one of a baker’s dozen Virginia Tech committed on Thursday night, a 5-yard splash in a pool of 69, but de…
Plus upset wins by Virginia Tech men's soccer, Roanoke volleyball and UVa field hockey.
"We need everybody to continue to improve. … If we do that, it should be a fun year," Tony Robie said.
RALEIGH, N.C. — Virginia Tech’s fifth straight loss was its most crushing to date.
RALEIGH, N.C. — For the first time in 30 years, Virginia Tech has lost five consecutive football games in the same season. For the first time in 70 years, the Hokies have dropped all of their October contests.
BLACKSBURG — Two years ago, Virginia Tech wide receiver Kaleb Smith roomed on the road with his quarterback – one who’s emerged as one of the …