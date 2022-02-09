Georgia Tech-Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Preview Capsule

Women’s Basketball

Thursday

No. 11 Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech

8 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum

Notes: The Hokies entered Wednesday ranked No. 15 in the NCAA's NET rankings, which are used by the NCAA tournament selection committee to help it pick the tournament field. Georgia Tech was No. 17. … The Hokies were projected to be a No. 6 seed in the NCAA tournament in Charlie Creme's "Bracketology" on ESPN.com Tuesday morning. Georgia Tech was projected as a No. 5 seed. … Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech and Notre Dame are tied for third place in the ACC standings. … Georgia Tech is coming off a 59-48 loss at fifth-ranked North Carolina State on Monday night. … The Yellow Jackets have beaten Georgia, UConn, North Carolina and Duke this season. … Lorela Cubaj, who earned All-ACC first-team honors and ACC co-defensive player of the year honors last season, averages 10.4 points and 11.4 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. She has 37 blocks and 33 steals. Lotta-Maj Lahtinen, who also earned All-ACC first-team honors last season, averages 10.2 points. Nerea Hermosa averages 11.2 points, while Eylia Love averages 10.7 points. … Hokies coach Kenny Brooks was named to the James Madison hall of fame Wednesday for his accomplishments as JMU's coach before getting the Virginia Tech job.