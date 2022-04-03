‘Get to or have to’: Virginia Tech hopes newest defensive ends embrace position change

BLACKSBURG — Lakeem Rudolph and Jorden McDonald just keep getting closer to the ball.

New Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry announced Rudolph and McDonald were moving to defensive end when he spoke to reporters last week. Pry made significant changes to the depth chart on the defensive side of the ball coming out of the first scrimmage of spring camp.

The two young defenders have followed a similar career path going from safety to linebacker to the trenches. McDonald has basically been on the move since he enrolled out of Salem High School last summer while Rudolph has been around a little longer as a 2020 signee.

“They bring a certain skill set with athletic ability,” Virginia Tech defensive line coach J.C. Price said. “You try to move guys closer to the ball. And that’s always, when you think about football, way back from when I played — way back in the Dark Ages — you try to move guys closer to the ball. You try to move them from the back end to the front to try to maximize their ability, and that’s what we see in both those guys.”

Price also expressed confidence that size wouldn’t be an issue for either of the former defensive backs. According to the veteran assistant, Rudolph is now weighing more than 240 pounds — a big jump from the 227 pounds he was listed at last year and up nearly 40 pounds from when he signed — while both of the defenders are listed at 6-foot-4.

“I don’t know if you saw our depth chart, but how many ends besides [Jaylen] Griffin and TyJuan [Garbutt] do we have that are heavier than 240 pounds?” Price said with a smile. “So he kind of fits our measurables really well.”

Tech is projected to have 12 scholarship defensive ends this fall, but only eight of them are currently enrolled (and Griffin is recovering from a knee injury he suffered last fall).

Rudolph and McDonald were thrown right into the fire with the second-team group on Thursday during portions of practice open to the media. They rotated with Eli Adams and C.J. McCray, another former linebacker turned defensive end, in their second practice at the position.

“To me, it’s how fast they dive into it and how fast are they willing to adjust to the position change,” Price said. “Get to or have to. The guys that say, ‘I get to do this,’ well, they’re going to learn to do it a lot faster than a guy that’s fighting it and says, ‘I have to do this.’ So I think all those guys that, speaking for the defense, all the guys that made the position changes yesterday all hit the ground running. All of them had a very positive attitude, so I don’t think the position is going to take very long [to learn] for any of them.”

One advantage for McDonald? He spent much of last fall on the scout time at defensive end alongside his twin brother Jayden. Price said it was easy to tell Jorden McDonald picked up a few things last season even though he’s playing in a new defensive system.

“So even those little reps at scout team against our offense last year helped him in the transition,” Price said. “... He did some things that you didn’t have to coach. He’s doing some things out there naturally that you’re trying to get some guys to do over a series of practices.”

