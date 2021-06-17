Green, Ciattei among ex-Hokies ready for Olympic track and field trials

Five current Hokies will also be competing, including Blacksburg High School graduate Cole Beck.

Green concluded her Tech career in 2017 as a five-time first-team All-American. She had three runner-up finishes in the 800 at the NCAAs.

She now runs professionally for the Nike Oregon Track Club Elite, drawing a paycheck from Nike.

"It's been amazing, just being able to concentrate on doing this," she said. "You have time to be the best you can be without having to worry about anything else.

"I've been able to travel all over the world and compete against some of the best in the world."

She has lived and trained in Eugene since the fall of 2017, so she will not be staying in a hotel during the trials.

"I get to stay in my own bed, in my own house," she said. "I'll still be able to cook my own food. … That'll be an advantage for me, just being able to feel comfortable."

Green's trials qualifying mark of 1:58.19 came when she finished second at the 2019 U.S. outdoor championships. She won the 800 at the Diamond League meet in Paris later that summer.

But the 2020 trials (and the Tokyo Olympics) were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.