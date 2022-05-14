Hackenberg wins again for No. 5 Virginia Tech baseball team

BLACKSBURG — Drue Hackenberg's freshman season at Virginia Tech is going to be hard for him to top.

The hard-throwing right-hander won another start for the fifth-ranked Tech baseball team Saturday, helping the Hokies beat seventh-ranked Louisville 4-3 at Atlantic Union Bank Park.

The freshman improved to 9-1 on the season.

"It kind of blows my mind," Hackenberg said.

The nine wins are the most in a season by any Virginia Tech pitcher since Devin Burke won 11 games in 2013.

Thanks in part to Hackenberg, the Hokies (35-11, 15-9 ACC) are a safe bet to make the NCAA tournament for the first time since Burke and company did so in that 2013 season.

"I'm definitely having a lot of fun," said Hackenberg, who entered Saturday tied for ninth nationally in wins. "Besides the 9-1, just the experience I've had, getting to play at Fenway and whatnot, … it's really cool.

"I was talking to some of the guys just like, 'How do I top this freshman year?’"

Hackenberg pitched 6 1/3 innings Saturday, allowing five hits, two earned runs and one walk while striking out seven. He left with a 3-2 lead.

He has three accomplished brothers — former Penn State quarterback and 2016 NFL draft pick Christian Hackenberg, former Penn State soccer player and 2021 Major League Soccer draft pick Brandon Hackenberg and former Clemson catcher and 2021 Major League Baseball draft pick Adam Hackenberg.

"They helped me understand the college mindset, the college mentality, basically the whole atmosphere of it," Hackenberg said. "From college up, it's like a business. You've got to think about it like that. … You've got to work hard."

Hackenberg was coached by former Ferrum and major league pitching great Billy Wagner at The Miller School in Albemarle County.

"He helped me develop that mentality to … just grind," Hackenberg said. "His mindset is unlike anybody else, and just for him to pass that on to me and just help me come out here and be able to be calm … it was definitely a big, huge thing for me. Obviously he's a pitcher, too, so he could help me out with mechanics.

"The maturity definitely came from my brothers, definitely from Billy, too."

Hackenberg has a 2.54 earned run average. He has 71 strikeouts and 12 walks in 78 innings.

"He never shies away from the moment," Tech coach John Szefc said.

The 6-foot-2 Hackenberg said he threw a fastball, curve and change-up Saturday.

"He can really sink it," Szefc said. "He throws nothing straight.

"He doesn't usually strike a lot of guys out. It's usually weak contact that he lives off of, so you have to play really good infield defense behind him."

The Hokies bounced back from an 8-1 loss to Louisville (35-14-1, 16-9-1) on Friday night to even the series at one game apiece.

Sunday's series finale has been moved up to 11 a.m. Virginia Tech has not lost an ACC series since it opened league play by getting swept at Georgia Tech in March.

"[The Hokies are] playing with a chip on our shoulder every weekend, going in like the underdog — even if maybe we aren't the underdog," Tech left fielder Jack Hurley said. "Going into the year, nobody thought we could do … anything like this. So we just take that and use it as motivation.

"We're not the underdog at the start of the game probably [any longer], but we still have that mentality [from] the beginning of the year when we were."

The Hokies scored three runs in the third inning to take a 3-0 lead. After Nick Biddison singled, Gavin Cross belted a two-run homer off Louisville starter Carter Lohman. It was his 12th homer of the year.

"He'd been attacking me with a lot of off-speed pitches, so [I was] just trying to foul off the fastball and get a good breaking ball," Cross said. "He kind of left one over the plate, and I put a good swing on it."

Hurley then singled and stole second. After Conor Hartigan walked and Cade Hunter singled, Eduardo Malinowski hit a sacrifice fly extended the lead to 3-0.

Hurley is batting a team-high .385, way up from his .251 average as a freshman last year.

"Confidence and experience [helped], and then there's some mechanics stuff that I changed in the offseason," Hurley said.

The Cardinals cut the lead to 3-1 in the fifth on Brandon Anderson's RBI single.

Louisville cut the lead to 3-2 in the seventh. Isaac Humphrey singled, advanced on a wild pitch and scored on Logan Beard's RBI single. Szefc then pulled Hackenberg in favor of Henry Weycker, who retired Anderson on a double play to avoid further damage.

Tech added a run in the eighth. After Hartigan singled and Lucas Donlon walked, Carson DeMartini had an RBI single.

Beard hit an RBI single in the ninth to cut the lead to 4-3. But with men on first and second and the rain falling, Hurley caught Anderson's fly ball in foul territory in left and Weycker struck out Drake Westcott to end the game.

Weycker, a junior who has made 19 appearances this year, earned his first career save.

"He's been really special out of the bullpen," Szefc said.

