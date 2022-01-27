Half-court shot latest way for Virginia Tech to lose

BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech men's basketball team's latest loss was a heartbreaker for the Hokies.

Charlie Moore banked in a half-court shot at the buzzer to give Miami a stunning 78-75 win Wednesday night at Cassell Coliseum.

"My team deserved better," Tech coach Mike Young said after the game. "I want to puke.

"I'd like to eat this microphone right now."

The Hokies, who lost their third straight game, dropped to 10-10 overall and 2-7 in the ACC.

What did Young say to his team after the defeat?

"‘I'm really proud of you and I really appreciate your effort and this thing's going to turn. … We've got a really good basketball team. We have deserved better outcomes. But that's the game, man. Doesn't owe you a damn thing. You've got to suck it up and play better,’" Young said.

Did Young, whose team made the NCAA tournament last year, ever in a million years think at the start of the season that Tech would be saddled with the record it now has?

Young shook his head no.

Justyn Mutts scored to extend the Tech lead to 75-70 with 2:24 to go. But the Hokies never scored again. They missed their final three shots.

The Hokies, who were picked fifth in the ACC's preseason media poll, dropped to last place because of their loss and Georgia Tech's win Wednesday over Florida State.

"We're not getting blown out in these games," said Tech guard Hunter Cattoor, whose missed 3-pointer with 3.8 seconds left gave Miami time for a buzzer-beater. "[Most are] coming down to a couple possessions. … So it's not like we're not there in every game. We easily could be 7-2 [in ACC play], so you could flip the script on that. But we know what team we have. It's a long season. We know our season's not over."

Tech also fizzled down the stretch in its other four losses this month.

•In a 68-63 home loss to North Carolina State, the Hokies led 59-58 with 4:54 left. But State went on an 8-0 run to grab a 66-59 lead with 40 seconds to go.

•Tech led Virginia 52-48 with 3:14 left but never scored again in a 54-52 loss.

•In last weekend’s 68-63 loss at Boston College, the game was tied at 61 with 4:23 left. But Tech scored just two points the rest of the way.

•In Monday's 78-68 loss at North Carolina, Tech cut the lead to 54-52 with 7:44 to go. But UNC answered with a 14-4 run to build a 68-56 cushion with 2:55 left.

How do the veteran-laden Hokies become better at closing out games?

"Our vet players need to start playing like vet players," said Mutts, a fifth-year forward who had nine points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. "Guys who've been around college basketball for a long time just need to start acting like that — making better plays down the stretch, being smarter, being better leaders."

George Mason transfer Jordan Miller scored to cut the Tech lead to 75-72 with 1:57 left.

Miller then blocked Mutts' shot, with Miami's Sam Waardenburg snaring the rebound. Miami's Isaiah Wong missed a shot, but Waardenburg grabbed the rebound.

Tech's Keve Aluma ran into Wong as Wong put up a 3-pointer. Wong made all three free throws to tie the game at 75.

Aluma missed a 3-pointer with 46 seconds left. But Tech got the ball back when Storm Murphy drew a charge call on Miami's Kameron McGusty with 28.7 seconds left.

Tech called timeout with 23.1 seconds left. Tech could have held for the last shot, but Cattoor launched a 3-pointer with 5.3 seconds left. The ball hit the back of the rim with 3.8 seconds to go. Miller grabbed the rebound with 3.2 seconds left.

"We've got to have the last shot there," Young said. "I can't fault Hunter. We could have handled that better, but I'll take that shot from that kid any day of the week."

"I liked the look," said Cattoor, who had 13 points and four 3-pointers. "It's a play we run all the time in the practice and in games. It's a shot I've made in practice and in games. So I'm not down on myself for the shot I took."

After rebounding Cattoor's miss, Miller took a few dribbles and called timeout with 1.5 seconds left. After a review, the officials awarded the timeout with 1.8 seconds left.

"That [Cattoor miss] was the play that was drawn up," Mutts said. "We got a really good shot. The only thing I would change about it was maybe [the shot happening] 1.5 seconds later."

What defensive instruction did Young give the Hokies after Miami called timeout?

"Don't let it get downcourt by our basket," Mutts said.

Tech didn't.

McGusty was next to the Tech bench when he made the inbounds pass to Moore, a sixth-year senior point guard who transferred to Miami from DePaul. Moore caught the ball on the "V" in the "VT" logo on the court, took one dribble and launched the half-court shot as Murphy guarded him.

"That's a shot you live with," Cattoor said. "Our focus is on them throwing the ball down the court, getting a [closer] 3-point shot off, something like that. So you've got to live with the half-court heave."

"It's basketball. You hate to see it, but it's part of the game," Mutts said.

A jubilant Moore ran toward the basket and then turned around and raced down to the other end of the court with his forefinger in the air as his teammates chased after him.

The Hurricanes (15-5, 7-2), who moved into sole possession of first place, shot 54.7% from the field — including 57.7% in the second half.

"They're Notre Dame on steroids. They're really good offensively," Young said. "They made contested shots."

The Hokies trailed 36-31 at halftime but shot 60% from the field in the second half.

Tech committed 14 turnovers, including 12 in the first half.

"You can't have 12 turnovers in the first half," Young said. "Sloppy basketball disgusts me."

