'Hard conversations' with Virginia Tech's new staff sparked dramatic improvement for Josh Fuga

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry wasn’t overly impressed with Josh Fuga’s body of work going into spring camp.

Pry had meetings with all his returning players going before the start of spring practice and shared his evaluations with them. He described the conversation he had with Fuga as one of the tougher ones he had.

“To be honest, Fuga had some weaknesses that we talked candidly about going into spring,” Pry said.

Pry hadn’t built up a ton of trust with the veterans at that point, but hoped those “hard conversations” would be taken the right way.

“We owe it to them to be forthright and to be genuine in our evaluation of where they’re at,” Pry said. “We’ve got to attack weaknesses. If they want to reach their potential, then we’ve got to have those conversations.”

Pry didn’t have to spend much time worrying about how Fuga would react. He said the defensive tackle made “dramatic” improvements and was a player that would make a standout play in nearly every practice.

“He just attacked it,” Pry said. “He stayed quiet and he worked and he really focused on the things that we asked him to, and he got better in a bunch of areas.”

Fuga was one of the Hokies primary backups at defensive tackle last season and moved into a starting role after Mario Kendricks went down with a shoulder injury. He finished the season with 21 tackles (five solo) with one tackle for a loss.

He was one of the final additions to Tech’s 2019 signing day class — he verbally committed just days before early signing day — as a three-star defensive lineman out of Freedom High School in Woodbridge. His other Power Five offers were from Virginia, Wake Forest, Marshall, Temple and Old Dominion.

“One thing about Fuga is he’s shown us who he wants to become,” defensive coordinator Chris Marve said. “And he’s done it consistently. This spring, he’s really jumped out on a number of practices, on a number of days, in different periods, so it’s clear the type of work he’s putting in and who he wants to become.”

Fuga spent the entire spring working on the first-team defense alongside Norell Pollard. He will be in the mix for the starting job this fall when Kendricks is fully cleared to return from his shoulder injury.

In the spring game, Fuga helped the Maroon Team pick up a 26-10 win over the White Team. The Maroon Team got a strong effort up front from the defensive line with the group combining for three sacks and five tackles for loss. The defensive line was split up evenly between the two rosters.

Fuga, who had two tackles and a pass breakup, helped generate consistent pressure on White Team starting quarterback Jason Brown, who was only 6 of 14 for 37 yards.

It was the kind of effort that Pry hopes carries into the season.

“Pad level, fighting pressure, things that are important to us for the tackle position for a guy to play well,” Pry said. “... He’s playing more on their side of the line of scrimmage. He fights pressure. He stays low. He escapes blocks better. He’s playing in the framework of the defense more often. So I see some good things there.”

