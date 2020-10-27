‘Hard-headed’ DaShawn Crawford regrets playing in Virginia Tech’s season-opener with knee strain

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech defensive tackle DaShawn Crawford’s 2020 debut lasted two snaps.

Crawford spent fall camp dealing with a major knee strain, but didn’t want to miss Tech’s season-opener against North Carolina State. He admitted that was a mistake when he spoke to the media for the first time this season on Tuesday.

“I was trying to push myself more than I needed to push myself,” Crawford said. “I was being hard-headed. The coaches said, you need to chill out, you need to chill out. But I was being hard-headed. I said, I can go, I can go. And then, got out there, had to come right out.”

He didn’t return to the lineup until Week 4’s game against Boston College, and Tech coaches have been careful with his workload. He played 12 snaps in the 40-14 win and 18 snaps in the loss to Wake Forest on Saturday. He still hasn’t recorded any statistics this season.

Crawford doesn’t expect his number of reps will take a big jump this weekend at Louisville even with Jarrod Hewitt serving a first half suspension for targeting.

Sophomore Norell Pollard has started alongside Hewitt this season with Josh Fuga, Mario Kendricks and Maxx Philpott rotating in off the bench.