‘Hard-headed’ DaShawn Crawford regrets playing in Virginia Tech’s season-opener with knee strain

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech defensive tackle DaShawn Crawford’s 2020 debut lasted two snaps.
Crawford spent fall camp dealing with a major knee strain, but didn’t want to miss Tech’s season-opener against North Carolina State. He admitted that was a mistake when he spoke to the media for the first time this season on Tuesday.
“I was trying to push myself more than I needed to push myself,” Crawford said. “I was being hard-headed. The coaches said, you need to chill out, you need to chill out. But I was being hard-headed. I said, I can go, I can go. And then, got out there, had to come right out.”
He didn’t return to the lineup until Week 4’s game against Boston College, and Tech coaches have been careful with his workload. He played 12 snaps in the 40-14 win and 18 snaps in the loss to Wake Forest on Saturday. He still hasn’t recorded any statistics this season.
Crawford doesn’t expect his number of reps will take a big jump this weekend at Louisville even with Jarrod Hewitt serving a first half suspension for targeting.
Sophomore Norell Pollard has started alongside Hewitt this season with Josh Fuga, Mario Kendricks and Maxx Philpott rotating in off the bench.
“I think it’ll still be a gradual work up, because the guys in front of me, they worked the whole camp,” Crawford said. “They grinded through the whole practices, they’ve been playing, so I can’t just jump them because they’ve been doing work.”
The 6-foot-0, 290-pound defender was a bright spot in 2019 coming out of Jones County Junior College. He said he came to Blacksburg with a “chip on his shoulder” as an enrollee early and immediately started working with the first-team defense.
“We were always looked down on here,” Crawford said, of JUCO players at the FBS level. “Now we come in here. We’re ready to play. Show everybody they shouldn’t look over us.”
According to Pro Football Focus, Crawford was Tech’s second highest rated defender last year behind Caleb Farley. He was the team’s highest rated pass rusher and second-highest rated run defender. He had 21 total pressures with four sacks, six quarterback hits and 11 hurries. The Hokies are allowing 194.6 rushing yards a game (4.9 yards per carry).
Crawford is making strides physically, but he’s still getting his confidence back.
“It’s still a process, man,” Crawford said.
Crawford is eager to play at full strength under the new style co-defensive line coaches Bill Teerlinck and Darryl Tapp have brought in on the defensive front.
“They’re more of attack, attack, attack,” Crawford said. “Which is a great scheme. People like me, smaller defensive linemen, like hitting the gap, getting in there, shedding the block. Making the play. That’s what they want us to do.”
The senior will still have a year of eligibility left regardless of how much he plays in the weeks to come thanks to the NCAA ruling giving fall student-athletes an extra-year of eligibility. Crawford will consider coming back, but is waiting until after the season to discuss his options.
“It’s a plan to talk to the coaches about, see what’s beneficial for me and for the team,” Crawford said.
