‘He can be a hell of a corner’: Virginia Tech defensive back Dorian Strong’s next step

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech’s new coaching staff wants Dorian Strong to garner the same type of attention he did two years ago.

Strong was thrown into the starting lineup as a true freshman in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic unexpectedly reshaped Tech’s secondary. He thrived in the role and capped off a productive year with his first career interception to help lock up Tech’s win over the University of Virginia.

The Maryland native remained one of Tech’s primary corners last fall and had a productive year — he was second on the team behind Armani Chatman with six pass breakups and had 23 tackles (20 solo) in 13 games — he didn’t put together the All-ACC caliber season he was hoping for.

“Oftentimes when you have early success, it’s easy to get complacent, it’s easy to not get into exactly what it takes to get better,” Virginia Tech cornerbacks coach Derek Jones said in a recent interview. “And I think just having been a part of it a couple times in my career, when there’s a coaching change, that’s tough. Because guys oftentimes, especially when you’re younger, become disconnected, lose that fire, lose that hunger that it takes, knowing that the guy that’s coaching you is probably not going to be there.”

Jones reviewed film of last season when he got the job. With Strong, he saw a player making mental mistakes far too often.

“If you talk to him, I think he’d tell you it was just not putting the preparation in that he did as a freshman and expecting his ability to go on,” Jones said.

According to Jones, none of that was a problem this spring for the third-year defender. Strong has embraced Jones’ “cheetah” mentality and has shown the attention to detail needed to get back on track.

“I think the sky’s the limit for him,” Jones said.

Head coach Brent Pry agrees.

“I think he can be a hell of a corner,” Pry said.

Virginia Tech has produced some talented corners in recent years — three draft picks including a first rounder since 2016 — but the team’s overall passing defense has still struggled. Last season, the Hokies allowed more than 220 passing yards per game — they were ranked No. 63 in the FBS — for the fourth straight year.

Pry hopes this group can buck that trend with Strong penciled in as the first-team defense’s field corner.

“He’s got the most tools to be a well-rounded corner,” Pry said earlier this month. “Has length, can run, and is smart. He’s got a chance to be a good one.”

Strong will also get a boost from the work he’s done in the weight room.

New Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Chris Marve called Strong “girthier” than he was last season while Jones was content to use a more traditional adjective.

“I don’t know if I’d call him girthy,” Jones said, laughing. “More so stronger. I’ve coached a lot of guys that were thin. And the thing about Dorian, he has really good length, he has really good speed. And the strength aspect for me is probably more important than the weight, because some guys just aren’t built to carry weight.”

That’s been the case for Strong going back to his days as a standout runner at Wise High School. He ran track for much of his high school career and struggled to keep weight on during the football season.

Jones was the same way when he played for Ole Miss.

“I never weighed more than 170 pounds in college,” Jones said. “And I started for four years in the SEC. And I didn’t want to gain weight because I ran track. I’m a 400 guy. I’m not gaining a lot of weight, because my training in track was a little bit different. But as long as you can deliver the blows and get people on the ground, I don’t care about the weight aspect of it.”

