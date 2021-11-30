'He’s got Hokie blood’: Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry made his mark as grad assistant in Blacksburg

Stith, who went onto have a 1,000-yard season in 1999 before going to the NFL, said Pry brought that same level of “enthusiasm and excitement” to the scout every single day.

“Nothing was ever too small for coach Pry,” Stith said. “He brought a sense of pride to the scout team. That wasn't a period off for the defense or the offense. That was a period for us to get better as a team. I saw that in the Penn State defense as well."

Former Virginia Tech offensive lineman Derek Smith, who was part of the program from 1994-98, said Pry's role during that stretch was an important one.

“We demolished those scout team guys every day,” Smith said, with a laugh. “He was always real positive to make sure they got better at their technique. He did what it took to make sure we got the looks we needed to get and challenged his guys to make sure they gave us the effort we needed. If you look back at our track record, brother, how we practiced and how we worked breed success. He was a part of that."

And Smith’s group on the offensive line didn’t exactly roll out the red carpet for Pry.