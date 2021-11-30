'He’s got Hokie blood’: Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry made his mark as grad assistant in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG — New Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry was only a year into his stint as a grad assistant in Blacksburg when he pulled former running back Shyrone Stith aside for a chat.
Stith jumped into the rotation at running back in the 1996 season and had success as Ken Oxendine’s backup for a Hokies team that went 10-2 and made the Sugar Bowl. The young back rushed for 474 yards and five touchdowns and envisioned building on that success as a sophomore.
Then coach Frank Beamer and his staff had other plans.
They decided to redshirt Stith thanks to a deep running back room that had Oxendine returning and Clemson transfer Lamont Pegues added to the mix.
In a phone interview on Tuesday, Stith offered a glimpse at how Pry was able to relate to players in the infancy of a coaching career that has spanned thirty years and have a substantial impact in what can sometimes be viewed as a thankless role.
One of Pry’s primary responsibilities at the time was working with the scout team on both sides of the ball. Pry sensed Stith’s frustration and wanted to help.
“He pulled me aside, and said you need to give the defense the best look,” Stith said. “You are going to be one of the guys that players look up to next year, you have to get better. He told me not to look at the scout team as a year off and to make an impression going against the first team defense.
Stith, who went onto have a 1,000-yard season in 1999 before going to the NFL, said Pry brought that same level of “enthusiasm and excitement” to the scout every single day.
“Nothing was ever too small for coach Pry,” Stith said. “He brought a sense of pride to the scout team. That wasn't a period off for the defense or the offense. That was a period for us to get better as a team. I saw that in the Penn State defense as well."
Former Virginia Tech offensive lineman Derek Smith, who was part of the program from 1994-98, said Pry's role during that stretch was an important one.
“We demolished those scout team guys every day,” Smith said, with a laugh. “He was always real positive to make sure they got better at their technique. He did what it took to make sure we got the looks we needed to get and challenged his guys to make sure they gave us the effort we needed. If you look back at our track record, brother, how we practiced and how we worked breed success. He was a part of that."
And Smith’s group on the offensive line didn’t exactly roll out the red carpet for Pry.
Since graduate assistants are close in age to players and don’t have the authority that assistant coaches have, they generally experience a bit of an initiation period that for Pry meant being on receiving plenty of good-natured ribbing.
“We ripped him and gave him a hard time all the time,” Smith said. “We had some personalities on the team back then. We had fun, and got after him constantly.”
Then Tech freshman defensive lineman Chad Beasley remembered those upperclassmen trying their best to mess with the grad assistants, but Pry was unflappable.
"They wanted to see if there was anything they could do to get in his head and get them off task,” Beasley said. “You can have success with that approach with some of them, but coach Pry could laugh at himself and turn around and dish it out.”
Pry’s response endeared him to the players on the team.
“As hard as we would go at him, he had fun back with us,” Smith said. “It made practice a lot of fun with the d-line. He was such a good dude. He had tremendous charisma. A lot of personality. He’s got Hokie blood.”
Beasley reconnected with Pry a few years ago through social media and was happy to learn that the coach’s energetic style hadn’t changed.
“That's part of the culture piece that any successful program has,” Beasley said. “He’s just a positive, upbeat guy that always brought great energy to huddle. I know he comes from a long lineage of coaches and I think he was just destined to follow on that path.”
Fellow Tech defensive lineman David Pugh noticed Pry was a much more fully formed coach at the start of his stint than most graduate assistants were.
"We counted him to be the second coach in the room for the defensive line," Pugh said. "We learned to respect him pretty quick, he knew what he was talking about and knew what he was doing."
According to Smith, Pry was a perfect fit on Beamer’s coaching staff and Smith hopes the success they had at the time — Tech went 38-12 during that four year stretch and won the 1995 Sugar Bowl — set a powerful example for the team’s future head coach.
“He fit the Hokie DNA, he was that caliber of person,” Smith said. “To know we got someone invested in our program that's been through it and knows what it takes to get to a championship caliber team again makes me excited about the change.”
Smith didn’t keep in touch with Pry once he left Blacksburg, but kept tabs on the coach as he climbed up the ranks and built Penn State’s defense into a perennial powerhouse.
“When I heard the news, it just put a big smile on my face,” Smith said.
Stith was thrilled to see Pry return to Blacksburg as well, but he was also excited about the move since it means he can now finally stop watching Penn State football games.
“He's one of those guys you root for even though he's a Hokie to me,” Stith said. “That was the only reason I would look at Penn State games. I know from talking to other Hokie alums, it's really bringing a sense of hope and unity to the football program. It's bringing back that family orientated feeling that was missing for a long time.”