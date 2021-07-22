‘He’s ready for this moment’: The trials and tribulations that forged Virginia Tech QB Braxton Burmeister

His tenure in the starting lineup was short lived, and he was benched two weeks later in the second half of Tech’s 56-45 loss to North Carolina. The Hokies fell behind by 21 points twice in the first half with Burmeister struggling to throw the ball.

"He just wasn't comfortable,” Smith said. “You could just tell. I've been watching Braxton for a long time. You can tell when he's running around and having success with his feet, then sitting in the pocket and delivering a ball, there's a look in his eyes when his camera shines on him. You can tell when a kid is out there hunting, and Braxton at that time wasn't hunting.”

Tech might have had a renewed quarterback battle in the weeks that followed, but Burmeister broke three of his toes in practice that week when 377-pound offensive lineman T.J. Jackson accidentally stepped on his foot.

“He was pulling and I stepped down toward the line and he stumbled back further behind the line than he had anticipated,” Burmeister said. “He basically stomped on my toes. I got sick to my stomach.”