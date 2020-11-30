'He smashed the snot out of them': Virginia Tech QB Braxton Burmeister’s broken toes healed up

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente was vague when asked about Braxton Burmeister’s status in recent weeks.
Burmeister has been dressed out for each game this season, but Fuente said he was “dealing with things” earlier this month. Those things were three broken toes from an offensive lineman accidentally stepping on his foot in practice.
“I don’t know if you can more severely break something or less severely break, he broke them really well,” Fuente said. “He smashed the snot out of them. And so he has been limited. Been able to move around and function, but one wrong cut or whatever and it hurts like the dickens as you can imagine. So he is healed from that, which obviously makes you feel better.”
Burmeister’s status took on an added importance on Monday after Fuente announced Quincy Patterson had entered the transfer portal. Burmeister is the only other scholarship quarterback on the roster with experience behind Hendon Hooker.
“He is healed from that, which obviously makes you feel better,” Fuente said, of his team’s quarterback depth.
The former Oregon transfer started the first three games of the season and had 348 passing yards (46%) with a touchdown and interception. He also had 140 rushing yards (4.1 yards per carry).
Burmeister was replaced by Hendon Hooker in the second half of a Week 3 loss to North Carolina and hasn’t played since.
“I mean, he’s been able to be out there at practice,” Fuente said, of Burmeister. “We haven’t been able to feel good about [putting him into a game] … he gets tackled one time and you can imagine the pain he goes through. So we just bumped him down and put Quincy in there at two. But Braxton’s been practicing the whole time. I don’t think he’s missed a practice. So he’s been in there and he’s been feeling good for over a week now and I feel good about it.”
Redshirt freshman Knox Kadum will take over as the team’s No. 3 quarterback. Kadum was a late pledge for Tech’s 2019 class. The one-time James Madison commit was a three-star signee out of Rome, Georgia.
The Hokies have one verbal commitment at the position for their 2021 signing class in three-star quarterback Tahj Bullock. He’s the No. 21 ranked dual-threat quarterback in the class. The New Jersey native led St. Peter’s Prep to a state title as a junior.
