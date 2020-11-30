'He smashed the snot out of them': Virginia Tech QB Braxton Burmeister’s broken toes healed up

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente was vague when asked about Braxton Burmeister’s status in recent weeks.

Burmeister has been dressed out for each game this season, but Fuente said he was “dealing with things” earlier this month. Those things were three broken toes from an offensive lineman accidentally stepping on his foot in practice.

“I don’t know if you can more severely break something or less severely break, he broke them really well,” Fuente said. “He smashed the snot out of them. And so he has been limited. Been able to move around and function, but one wrong cut or whatever and it hurts like the dickens as you can imagine. So he is healed from that, which obviously makes you feel better.”

Burmeister’s status took on an added importance on Monday after Fuente announced Quincy Patterson had entered the transfer portal. Burmeister is the only other scholarship quarterback on the roster with experience behind Hendon Hooker.

“He is healed from that, which obviously makes you feel better,” Fuente said, of his team’s quarterback depth.