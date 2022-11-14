'Heavy-hearted' Virginia Tech women hold USC Upstate to 24 points

BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team recorded the stingiest outing in its history Monday night.

The 14th-ranked Hokies cruised past USC Upstate 79-24 at Cassell Coliseum.

Upstate’s 24 points were the fewest ever allowed by the Hokies. The old school mark for the stingiest effort by Tech came in a 45-30 win over Furman in December 2015.

“Last game [against Bucknell], … we realized in the second half that we really could apply pressure and play defense when we wanted to,” Tech center Elizabeth Kitley said. “We talked about that as being a goal for the next game. And I think from the start, we came out and kind of took them out of their stuff. And it was obviously effective — they didn’t shoot well at all.”

There was a moment of silence before the game for the three Virginia football players who were fatally shot at UVa — D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler.

“It’s always scary seeing anything like that go on,” Kitley said. “We’re a big family. Having that happen to anyone is just terrible. All of our thoughts and prayers go out to them. … There’s people hurting right now and that’s an unimaginable pain.”

“We were all definitely heavy-hearted going into the game,” teammate Kayana Traylor said. “We always try to find a reason and a purpose to play and today that happened to be it, unfortunately.”

During pregame warmups and for the moment of silence, the Virginia Tech players wore T-shirts that had “#HokiesForHoos” on the front. The front of the shirts also bore the jersey numbers of the three murdered Cavaliers.

Tech coaches and the support staff wore those shirts throughout the game.

“Our heart aches for everyone involved in Charlottesville,” Tech coach Kenny Brooks said. “We’re bitter rivals in everything we do, but today we wanted to make sure they understood that we were with them. We’re one.

“Me and my video guy, we were … wondering if there’s something that we could do and we thought about doing T-shirts in solidarity with UVa to let them know that we’re with them and also the victims. We wanted to put the numbers on there, too.

“We had my trainer designing the shirt. … It really meant a lot to us and the kids, to make sure that the University of Virginia and their community knew that we were supporting them tonight in their time of need.

“I hope everyone over there sees it and understands we can be rivals but we also can be one.”

Traylor had 17 points and three steals off the bench for the Hokies (3-0) to cap off a good day for the Traylor family. Her sister Ashlyn, who plays for Radford, was named the Big South freshman of the week earlier in the day.

“Big shout-out to her,” Kayana Traylor said. “Super proud of her.”

Kitley had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Georgia Amoore added 11 points, four assists and three steals. Taylor Soule had 10 points and six rebounds. Ashley Owusu had 10 points.

Big South member USC Upstate shot just 20.9% (9 of 43) from the field, including 7.7% (1 of 13) from 3-point range.

The Spartans (1-2), who have yet to beat a Division I foe this season, committed 26 turnovers. Tech had 14 steals.

“We get a lot of credit for our offense, but I think we’re just as good on the defensive end,” Traylor said. “We really have made that a point of focus in practice. Obviously it’s paying off.”

The Hokies jumped to a 16-2 lead with 3:02 left in the first quarter.

Virginia Tech led 20-5 after the first quarter. Upstate was just 2 of 13 from the field in that quarter.

The Hokies scored the first 11 points of the second quarter to extend the lead to 31-5 with 2:59 left in the quarter.

Virginia Tech led 36-9 at halftime. Upstate was 1 of 6 from the field in the second quarter.

The Hokies led 64-15 entering the fourth. Upstate was 3 of 13 from the field in the third quarter.

Next up for Tech is a trip to the Bahamas to play Kentucky on Nov. 21 and Missouri on Nov. 23 in the Pink Flamingo Championship.

“It’ll be nice for it to not be freezing,” Kitley said.