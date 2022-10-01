Heels hammer Hokies, 41-10

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Virginia Tech suffered its most lopsided loss of the season Saturday, falling 41-10 to North Carolina on a gloomy late afternoon at Kenan Stadium.

UNC quarterback Drake Maye carved up Tech’s secondary — which was missing injured cornerback Dorian Strong — for 363 aerial yards and three touchdowns. He had eight completions of 20 yards or longer.

Maye also gashed the Hokies with his legs, running for 73 yards and two scores. He picked up multiple third downs with scrambles when the game was still relatively close.

The Hokies sputtered offensively, managing just 273 total yards against the nation’s 126th-ranked defense. Quarterback Grant Wells finished 16 for 26 for 139 yards, giving way to backup Jason Brown in the fourth quarter.

UNC (4-1, 1-0 ACC) outscored the Hokies (2-3, 1-1) 17-0 in the third quarter to build a 41-10 bulge. The period included UNC’s longest touchdown drive of the season — a 94-yard march that ended with a 2-yard scoring run by Maye.

UNC scored touchdowns on three consecutive first-half possessions to grab a 21-3 lead. The Tar Heels kept drives of 75 and 85 yards alive with three fourth-down conversions, including a touchdown pass from May to Kamari Morales on fourth-and-goal from the 3 that gave UNC its first points.

On their second touchdown drive, the Tar Heels faced a fourth-and-7 from the Tech 43-yard line. Under pressure, Maye heaved a 24-yard completion to Josh Downs, who was working against Tech safety Chamarri Conner. Three plays later, Maye strolled into the end zone untouched for a 1-yard touchdown after the Hokies bit on a fake to the tailback.

UNC’s third touchdown required no lengthy drive. Cedric Gray picked off a pass from Wells, who threw off his back foot while under pressure and undershot tight end Nick Gallo. Maye found Antoine Green on the next play for a 16-yard score that pressed the advantage to 21-3.

The Hokies appeared to claw back some momentum heading into halftime when Wells scored on a 2-yard run after a gutsy fourth-and-7 conversion pass to Da’Wain Lofton. But the 28 seconds remaining on the clock proved to be too much for Tech to kill off.

In just three plays, the Tar Heels gained 48 yards. Noah Burnette booted a 44-yard field goal as the clock expired, giving UNC a 24-10 lead at the break.

Will Ross kicked a 34-yard field goal for Tech for the game’s first points, making him 7 for 7 on attempts this season.