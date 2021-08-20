'He's pushing everybody': Virginia Tech offensive lineman Kaden Moore setting the tone up front

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech offensive lineman Kaden Moore ain’t messing around.
The second-year lineman is one of the Hokies’ most improved players through the first two weeks of fall camp and earning rave reviews from the coaching staff.
Tech coach Justin Fuente frequently mentions Moore as a player to watch while offensive line coach Vance Vice said the young lineman is helping set the tone this fall as he pushes for playing time on the interior of the line against a talented group of veterans.
“Great camp so far,” Vice said Wednesday. “He’s pushing everybody up there right now. He’s pushing everybody. He wants that spot. Now he understands the system. Obviously a tremendous talent. He’s big, strong and can move and all that. He’s figuring it out a little bit and having fun right now.”
The Hokies’ first-team offensive line for much of the spring featured Lecitus Smith at left guard and Silas Dzansi at right guard. Smith is likely entrenched at his spot, but the right side of the line is more fluid.
Maryland transfer Johnny Jordan enrolled this summer and is now in the mix while Dzansi is getting a look at right tackle.
Moore, who can play either spot on the interior, is primarily working at right guard. He sat out last season as a true freshman, but Vice made it clear that he’s not giving up one inch of ground to his more experienced counterpart this fall.
Vice sounded like a proud parent when he spoke about Moore on Wednesday.
“Those other guys have noticed it and picked up their game,” Vice said with a smile. “Our young guys want to compete. They aren’t scared of competition.”
Vice identified Moore as one of the standout players from the team’s scrimmage on Monday — ”it was by far his best one” — and noted that he’s made improvements each day in camp.
Moore was a three-star signee out of Tech’s 2020 signing class out of Freedom High School in Pennsylvania, according to 247 Sports. The one-time Bowling Green commit was ranked the No. 1,674 overall player in the class and second lowest ranked player in Tech’s 2020 class, but those rankings don’t square with the scouting report Fuente and his staff put together of Moore.
“We knew that the talent was there,” Fuente said. “He’s athletic and as strong as can be, and he’s got a tenacity about him.”
The 6-foot-3, 311-pounder has put it all together and made a case for playing time this fall even if he’s not a starter.
“He’s just much more focused right now than he’s been,” Fuente said. “He’s more focused on the technique and what he’s trying to do now. And he seems to be doing it with more regularity than when he was still a young guy.”