'He's pushing everybody': Virginia Tech offensive lineman Kaden Moore setting the tone up front

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech offensive lineman Kaden Moore ain’t messing around.

The second-year lineman is one of the Hokies’ most improved players through the first two weeks of fall camp and earning rave reviews from the coaching staff.

Tech coach Justin Fuente frequently mentions Moore as a player to watch while offensive line coach Vance Vice said the young lineman is helping set the tone this fall as he pushes for playing time on the interior of the line against a talented group of veterans.

“Great camp so far,” Vice said Wednesday. “He’s pushing everybody up there right now. He’s pushing everybody. He wants that spot. Now he understands the system. Obviously a tremendous talent. He’s big, strong and can move and all that. He’s figuring it out a little bit and having fun right now.”

The Hokies’ first-team offensive line for much of the spring featured Lecitus Smith at left guard and Silas Dzansi at right guard. Smith is likely entrenched at his spot, but the right side of the line is more fluid.

Maryland transfer Johnny Jordan enrolled this summer and is now in the mix while Dzansi is getting a look at right tackle.

