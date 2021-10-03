Highly touted guard Rodney Rice picks Virginia Tech

Rodney Rice, a guard who is rated the No. 48 high school senior in the nation by ESPN, announced Sunday on Instagram that he has verbally committed to the Virginia Tech men's basketball program.
Rice plays for DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland.
His choice of Tech will reunite him with former DeMatha head coach Mike Jones, who left the suburban Washington school in May to become Mike Young's associate head coach at Virginia Tech.
"The relationship with Coach Jones being his high school coach, and I've known Coach Jones … for 40 years, [factored into Rice's decision]," Rice's father, former University of Richmond basketball standout Rodney Rice, said Sunday in a phone interview. "And Coach Young's been terrific.
"Style of play was definitely a factor. Coach Young likes his guards to shoot at lot of 3-pointers. … We really like what Coach Young has established and the direction he's going. … For [Rice] to be a part of that growing process … was very attractive."
Rice picked Tech over Louisville, said his father. Rice took official visits to both schools last month. The elder Rice said his son liked "the family atmosphere" on his Tech visit.
The guard tweeted in June that his final six schools were Virginia Tech, Louisville, Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgetown and Maryland.
"With Coach Jones getting that [Tech] job, it definitely heightened things for them and for Rodney," DeMatha assistant coach Daryl Greene said. "Having Coach Jones step in kind of pushed them ahead of a lot of other schools because of that relationship.
"It was just [about] comfortability and the opportunity to play right away … as well as his family being able to come see him."
Rice transferred from Bullis High School in Maryland to DeMatha prior to his junior year.
"Coach Jones was instrumental in getting him over to DeMatha," Greene said. "Coach Jones knows his style of play and he knows Rodney as a person.
"That definitely played a huge role [in Rice picking Tech] — and him being able to get a chance to play point guard."
The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Rice is rated the No. 9 senior off-guard in the nation by ESPN. But Greene expects him to play point guard for the Hokies.
"They might play him at [off-guard], but I think he's going to come in as a point guard," Greene said. "That's another reason Tech really wanted Rodney. … Rodney can be that point guard to come in and play right away."
Storm Murphy, who will start at point guard for the Hokies this season, is a Wofford graduate transfer in his final season of eligibility.
Rice mainly played off-guard for DeMatha last season, when current Howard freshman Elijah Hawkins was DeMatha's point guard.
But Rice will be the primary point guard for DeMatha this season.
"His passing ability is underrated," Greene said.
DeMatha interim head coach Pete Strickland said Rice wants to play point guard.
"He's really, really good in the open court. That bodes well for the college game, which is quicker," said Strickland, who was once the head coach at Coastal Carolina. "His decisions in the open court are really solid.
"He's such a threat with the ball. And unlike some guards, he can handle himself in the middle of the floor. … Rodney has an extraordinary amount of confidence with the ball. That really makes him a threat when the court opens up."
Rice averaged about 16 points for DeMatha last season.
"He's in the gym with me sometimes at 6:30 in the morning, working out before school," Greene said.
"He can make tough shots, and really good players are able to do that. They're able to get to their spots and get the shots they want even with defense there.
"He makes a lot of 3s, but he's good getting to the rim. His mid-range [shot] is good. … Some players only make 3s or they can only get to the basket, but Rodney can do it at all three levels."
Rice played AAU basketball for Maryland-based Team Durant this year.
"You're going to love what he brings on the offensive end of the floor — his creativity, his ability to make shots, his ball-handling, " Team Durant assistant coach Leigh Avery said. "There were times during AAU season where he literally carried us in stretches. He can just score effortlessly.
"He can make tough shots — tough shots in traffic.
"He's got NBA range on his 3-ball. … He's got a one-dribble, two-dribble pull-up from the mid-range and he can get to the basket and finish with either hand. He's a three-level scorer. … His ability to score the basketball is second to none.
"He's a scoring point guard. … But the best part about him is his versatility because … he does have the ability to play off the ball with another point guard."