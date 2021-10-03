Highly touted guard Rodney Rice picks Virginia Tech

Rice mainly played off-guard for DeMatha last season, when current Howard freshman Elijah Hawkins was DeMatha's point guard.

But Rice will be the primary point guard for DeMatha this season.

"His passing ability is underrated," Greene said.

DeMatha interim head coach Pete Strickland said Rice wants to play point guard.

"He's really, really good in the open court. That bodes well for the college game, which is quicker," said Strickland, who was once the head coach at Coastal Carolina. "His decisions in the open court are really solid.

"He's such a threat with the ball. And unlike some guards, he can handle himself in the middle of the floor. … Rodney has an extraordinary amount of confidence with the ball. That really makes him a threat when the court opens up."

Rice averaged about 16 points for DeMatha last season.

"He's in the gym with me sometimes at 6:30 in the morning, working out before school," Greene said.

"He can make tough shots, and really good players are able to do that. They're able to get to their spots and get the shots they want even with defense there.