'His play was on point': Virginia Tech QB Hendon Hooker gets back on track in win over Louisville

The performance came just a week after he had easily the worst game of his career against Wake Forest with three interceptions.

"He was really efficient in what we needed him to be,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “I think that’s what he has the potential to be. That's what he's done in basically every game he's ever played except for one. He hasn't won every game as a starter, but he's played pretty well with the exception of one game. He went out there and he played like the Hendon Hooker we have all become accustomed to.”

Fuente wasn’t just referring to Hooker’s numbers either.

“He just kind of operated on a much quicker basis I felt like,” Fuente said. “The tempo and the pace of his operation and his play was on point. It was a really good response."

There were plenty of standout moments along the way from a leaping touchdown to convert a fourth and one at the goal line to his first down throw to James Mitchell early in the third quarter that helped turn the page on Javian Hakwins’ 90-yard touchdown run before the half.

Hooker credited running back Jalen Holston with giving him the idea of jumping over the defensive line for the touchdown early in the second quarter.

“It was a fourth down and I just didn’t want to leave any doubt,” Hooker said, with a smile.

