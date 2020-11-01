'His play was on point': Virginia Tech QB Hendon Hooker gets back on track in win over Louisville

LOUISVILLE — Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker showed some uncharacteristic emotion on Saturday.
Hooker, who happily describes himself as an “even-keeled guy”, got fired up after scoring his second touchdown of three rushing touchdowns in the first half of a 42-35 win over Louisville on Saturday.
“Today I just felt like my guys were giving me great energy and I should reciprocate that,” Hooker said. “So just keeping the energy high and just getting my guys going was just my main goal.”
Hooker’s celebration came after rushing for a 3-yard touchdown in the final minute of the first quarter. He faked a handoff on the play to receiver Tre Turner, who went in motion like he was running a jet sweep.
Right guard Doug Nester opened up space on the line for Hooker leaving Louisville strong safety Russ Yeast as the only unblocked defender.
Yeast had a chance to stop Hooker at the 1-yard line, but the 6-foot-4, 220-pounder muscled his way into the end zone. Hooker shouted and flexed once he crossed the goal line before his teammates greeted him with high-fives and helmet slaps.
It ended up being a near-perfect day for Hooker, who went 10 of 10 for 183 yards and ran the ball 19 times for 68 yards with all three of his rushing touchdowns coming in the first half. It was the first time in his career (including high school) he finished a game without an incompletion.
The performance came just a week after he had easily the worst game of his career against Wake Forest with three interceptions.
"He was really efficient in what we needed him to be,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “I think that’s what he has the potential to be. That's what he's done in basically every game he's ever played except for one. He hasn't won every game as a starter, but he's played pretty well with the exception of one game. He went out there and he played like the Hendon Hooker we have all become accustomed to.”
Fuente wasn’t just referring to Hooker’s numbers either.
“He just kind of operated on a much quicker basis I felt like,” Fuente said. “The tempo and the pace of his operation and his play was on point. It was a really good response."
There were plenty of standout moments along the way from a leaping touchdown to convert a fourth and one at the goal line to his first down throw to James Mitchell early in the third quarter that helped turn the page on Javian Hakwins’ 90-yard touchdown run before the half.
Hooker credited running back Jalen Holston with giving him the idea of jumping over the defensive line for the touchdown early in the second quarter.
“It was a fourth down and I just didn’t want to leave any doubt,” Hooker said, with a smile.
