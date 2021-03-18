Historic week for Virginia Tech basketball teams

Virginia Tech athletic history was made this week.
On Sunday night, the men's basketball team coached by Mike Young received an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament.
The following night, the women's basketball team steered by Kenny Brooks reaped an at-large NCAA tournament bid for the first time in 15 years.
This is the first time that the Virginia Tech men's and women's basketball teams have made the NCAAs in the same year.
"We're all certainly proud of it," Tech athletic director Whit Babcock said Thursday in a phone interview from Indianapolis, where the Tech men's team will play an NCAA Tournament game Friday. "That's what we planned when we hired these guys. It is a big accomplishment, though."
Young said it is "awesome" that both squads have made the NCAAs this year.
"That's great for Virginia Tech and Southwest Virginia," Young said. "I'm as happy for Kenny and his team as I am my team."
Virginia Tech is one of 26 Division I schools that have made both tournaments this year — a list that also includes the likes of Connecticut, Baylor, Gonzaga, North Carolina and Virginia Commonwealth.
"The fact that it's the first time in school history that both teams are going to the NCAA tournament at the same time, it speaks volumes for where we're going," Brooks said.
Babcock hired both Young, who is in his second season at Tech, and Brooks, who is in his fifth season at the school.
"They've made me smarter and better-looking, at least for a week," Babcock said with a laugh.
Both coaches had steered their previous schools to the NCAAs. Wofford made five appearances under Young. James Madison made six appearances under Brooks.
This is the first time either coach has made the NCAAs while at Tech.
"I like hiring coaches that have had to do it at places that maybe aren't as easy, and then when they get to Virginia Tech there's a whole lot more resources and things they can do," Babcock said.
When Young, 57, was starting out in coaching as an assistant at Emory & Henry, he recruited Brooks, then a point guard at Waynesboro High School. But Brooks opted to play for JMU.
Now they are colleagues.
Brooks, 52, said he has "a lot more interaction with the men's basketball program" than he did earlier in his Tech tenure, when Buzz Williams was the men's basketball coach.
"To have somebody that I can just walk into [Young's] office and feel welcomed, it … really unites the programs to the point where it really, truly is Virginia Tech basketball. It's not men's basketball, it's not women's basketball, it's Virginia Tech basketball," Brooks said. "You feel like it's a family. It's so much fun to root for each other.
"He knows all about not only my team but my family. My daughters adore him. … So it's been a joy. He's been tremendous not only for Virginia Tech in itself but he's been tremendous for our program."
Young said Brooks has been a "great resource" for him since Young got the Tech job.
"A man that I admire," Young said. "We talk some basketball from time to time, just his experience at Tech and kind of how things go, especially early on in my time on campus."
Brooks wanted to aid Young after Young was hired.
"That's something I didn't have early on here and I wanted to make sure he had it, to try to help him in his situation, just to try to get acclimated to Virginia Tech, get acclimated to the ACC," Brooks said. "We both had a lot of success at the mid-major level and then when you come here to the ACC, it's just a different animal. To be able to share my experiences, my successes, my failures with him, to kind of give him a head start on everything, it was a joy for me to be able to do."
The Virginia Tech women's basketball team (14-9) is in the NCAAs for the first time since 2006.
"Kenny's ability to relate to today's student-athletes, … he has a way with teams to get them motivated, get them going in the same direction that I'm really impressed with," Babcock said.
Seeing Tech's name on the tournament selection show Monday on ESPN was a "pretty cool moment" for Brooks.
This is the 10th NCAA appearance for the Tech women. The seventh-seeded Hokies will face 10th-seeded Marquette at noon Sunday at Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas. The game will air on ESPNU.
"I'm extremely happy for this group, … but also for the program," Brooks said. "It's been five years in the making for me in this era where we've been trying to get Virginia Tech women's basketball back to respectability, back to the glory days, back to where they belong. It didn't come easy. A lot of blood, a lot of sweat, a lot of tears."
Tech was poised to end that drought last year. The 21-9 Hokies were a safe bet to make the 2020 NCAA tournament, but the tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic and no bids were handed out.
"To actually hear your name being called … is something that we weren't able to do last year, which was a big void in our program," Brooks said.
This is the 12th NCAA tournament appearance for the Tech men.
The 10th-seeded Hokies (15-6) will face seventh-seeded Florida at 12:15 p.m. Friday at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The game will air on WDBJ-7.
This is the fourth straight NCAA men's tournament that includes the Hokies, who advanced to the Sweet 16 two years ago in their most recent NCAA appearance. The 2020 NCAA men's tournament was canceled.
Young had to restock the roster after succeeding Williams as coach in 2019, so the Hokies went from a Sweet 16 team to a 16-16 team last year.
After finishing next-to-last in the ACC last year, Young's team was picked 11th in the ACC's preseason media poll last fall. But the Hokies finished in third place in the ACC with a 9-4 league mark.
"He and his staff have exceeded our expectations," Babcock said of Young. "He's proven time and time again that he can carry himself in a humble manner but certainly is not intimidated to look down the sideline at Hall of Famers."
Young, a Radford High School graduate, has been named the ACC coach of the year.
"I have so thoroughly enjoyed coaching this team," Young said.
Young said he feels an "enormous amount of pride" in taking Tech to the NCAAs.
"We've still got mountains to climb with our basketball program, but … we've done things the right way," Young said. "Now in terms of recruiting, the conversations with my staff is more, 'We're not bringing anybody in here that could potentially mess this thing up. We've got good folks.
"I'm not very good, but I can tell you what I am good at is not messing something up, and I've got something good going."