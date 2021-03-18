Historic week for Virginia Tech basketball teams

"He knows all about not only my team but my family. My daughters adore him. … So it's been a joy. He's been tremendous not only for Virginia Tech in itself but he's been tremendous for our program."

Young said Brooks has been a "great resource" for him since Young got the Tech job.

"A man that I admire," Young said. "We talk some basketball from time to time, just his experience at Tech and kind of how things go, especially early on in my time on campus."

Brooks wanted to aid Young after Young was hired.

"That's something I didn't have early on here and I wanted to make sure he had it, to try to help him in his situation, just to try to get acclimated to Virginia Tech, get acclimated to the ACC," Brooks said. "We both had a lot of success at the mid-major level and then when you come here to the ACC, it's just a different animal. To be able to share my experiences, my successes, my failures with him, to kind of give him a head start on everything, it was a joy for me to be able to do."

The Virginia Tech women's basketball team (14-9) is in the NCAAs for the first time since 2006.