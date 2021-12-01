Hite, Stinespring hail the persistence of new Hokies coach Pry

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A quarter-century later, Pry was announced as Tech’s new head coach on Tuesday. And Hite couldn’t help but smile as he thought back to how it all started.

“As soon as that spot came open, I ended up hiring him,” said Hite, who retired in 2014 after 36 years at Tech and moved to South Carolina this summer. “He did a great job for us. I’ll also tell you this: He was my yard boy. I put down 40 yards of mulch every year around my house. Of course, I paid him, but he came out and helped me put all that mulch down for a couple years there.

“I can’t do anything. My wife wanted some shelves in the laundry room, so he hung metal shelves in the laundry room for her. So not only being a good football coach and a good person, but he was a good handyman, too!”

The Hokies are hoping Pry can make the right tweaks to get the program humming like it was in the glory years, which were dawning right around the time Pry worked in Blacksburg from 1995-98.

The persistence he showed in getting that Tech job has served Pry well in a career that most recently had him excelling as the defensive coordinator at Penn State.