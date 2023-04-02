BLACKSBURG — John Szecf spent several minutes talking to his players in the dugout as the sun splashed onto English Field Sunday afternoon. Virginia Tech reached the midway point of its baseball season, and Szecf felt like it was “the second beginning” of the Hokies’ season.

Back-to-back wins over the nation’s fifth-ranked team will certainly breathe life into what has been a rough start in ACC play.

Jack Hurley hit two of the Hokies’ four home runs Sunday, Kiernan Higgins delivered 2 2/3 stellar innings out of the bullpen, and Virginia Tech secured a series victory with a 12-7 triumph over visiting Virginia.

“We just beat the fifth-best team in the country,” Hurley said, “so I think that could give us some serious momentum going forward and kind of shows you what we could be.”

The win gave the Hokies (17-10, 4-8 ACC) their first league series win of the season after dropping sets to Boston College, Miami and Pittsburgh. It marked the first consecutive series wins over UVa (24-4, 8-4) since the 1983 and ’84 seasons.

“It hopefully gets our guys going in the right direction,” Szecf said.

Tech hadn’t won consecutive games since the second week of March when it swept a two-game midweek series against UMass Lowell.

The Hokies ascended to as high as 11th in the nation with an 11-2 start, but the struggles began entering league play and it took two weeks for them to drop out of the national polls.

Hurley has been part of Tech’s resurgence. He has hit seven homers in his last seven games, including three in the two wins over the Cavaliers.

The left fielder drove in five runs in the Hokies’ 12-10 win Saturday night, and he went 3 for 5 with two homers and three RBIs in the Sunday triumph.

His two-run homer in the sixth inning gave the Hokies a 7-6 lead, and they never trailed again.

“I think I’m just starting to finally feel comfortable,” Hurley said, adding he made a mechanical adjustment and some mental changes around a March 22 home game against VMI.

Carson DeMartini had a bases-clearing triple in the first inning.

Chris Cannizzaro, who had 19 RBIs in the season’s first 12 games, drove in four runs Sunday. The big hit came on a three-run homer in the seventh inning that put the Hokies ahead 10-6.

Cannizzaro recently sustained a bone bruise in his right hand and got his first significant at-bats since last week’s series finale at Pittsburgh.

The homer snapped a 10-for-54 slump dating back 17 games.

“I saw it well today. I just tried to simplify things,” he said. “I kind of got in my head a little bit as I was struggling, maybe tried to do too much in some situations. Just working with our coaches and kind of getting a little bit of a break was nice to clear the head a little bit, but it’s good to be back and hopefully my hand is nothing and we can keep going.”

The Hokies’ offensive production was more than enough for four relief pitchers who combined to allow two runs on three hits over the final 6 1/3 innings.

Higgins (2-1) was the main attraction out of the bullpen Sunday. He did not surrender a hit over his 2 2/3 innings, and he did not allow two inherited runners to score in the fifth inning to keep the Hokies down one run.

“It’s just a huge momentum shift for us,” Higgins said. “We’re turning it around at this point.”

The right-hander also delivered a big pitch in the seventh inning with Tech clinging to a one-run lead.

The Cavaliers had two runners in scoring position with two outs, and Higgins induced a 4-6-3 double play from Griff O’Ferrall to escape the jam.

“The slider is my bread and butter. I knew that if I just get that to work, he’s not going to get underneath it and get something up in the air,” Higgins said. “I was like I’m going to get a ground ball on this. I know for a fact I can get this on the ground, it’s going to go to our guys and we’re going to flip it.”

Griffin Stieg, Grant Umberger, Higgins and Jonah Hurney combined for five strikeouts.

Brody Donay (2 for 4) and Hurley each homered in the eighth inning for insurance runs.

Kyle Teel and Etan Anderson each had two hits and two RBIs for UVa.

Jake Berry (0-2) suffered the loss. He allowed five runs on four hits in 1 1/3 innings of relief.

The Cavaliers scored in each of the first four innings to take a 6-5 lead but went scoreless over the next three frames as the Tech bullpen took over.

“We just didn’t have enough from a pitching standpoint to hold them down,” UVa coach Brian O’Connor said. “They played as a very determined team this weekend, and we just didn’t do the little things that it takes to win a series on the road.”