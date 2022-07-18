Hokies, Cavs and Bland grad drafted on Day 2

Two Virginia Tech players, two University of Virginia players and a Bland County High School graduate were chosen Monday on the second day of the Major League Baseball amateur draft.

Bland County graduate Jacob Watters, a pitcher who joined the West Virginia University baseball team three years ago as a nonscholarship player, was chosen by Oakland in the fourth round with the 124th overall pick.

"It's a dream come true," Watters said in a phone interview. "It's everything — for the family, for the county."

It was another historic day for Virginia Tech.

Outfielder/first baseman Nick Biddison was taken by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fourth round with the 135th overall pick, while catcher Cade Hunter was taken by Cincinnati in the fifth round with the 153rd overall pick.

Coupled with the Sunday night selections of center fielder Gavin Cross and shortstop Tanner Schobel, Tech set a program record for the most picks in the top five rounds of the same draft. The previous high was two picks in the top five rounds in 2020.

Cross, Schobel, Biddison and Hunter helped Tech go 45-14 and make the NCAA Super Regionals this year.

Cross was chosen by Kansas City with the ninth overall pick Sunday, becoming the highest draft pick in Tech baseball history.

Late Sunday night, Schobel was chosen by Minnesota with the 68th overall pick. He was chosen in the competitive-balance round that followed the second round.

"It's awesome," Schobel said Monday morning in a phone interview. "It's something you can only dream of growing up, and for it to be a reality is really cool.

"I was super excited with the outcome."

Schobel was only a sophomore this year, but he was eligible for the draft because he has already turned 21. He hit .362 with 18 doubles, one triple, 19 homers, 74 RBIs and 68 runs this year.

Schobel intends to turn pro and bypass his final two college seasons.

"I'm pumped," he said. "I'm going to miss Virginia Tech. I love the coaches and I love my teammates."

Schobel called Cross on Sunday night to congratulate him after Cross was picked, and Cross did the same after Schobel was chosen.

"Putting in all that hard work over the last couple years has really paid off for both of us," Schobel said.

Biddison hit .351 with 14 doubles, three triples, 14 homers, 47 RBIs, 21 stolen bases and 65 runs as a senior.

Hunter hit .330 with 14 doubles, 17 homers, 66 RBIs, 11 stolen bases and 46 runs as a junior.

UVa pitcher Nate Savino was chosen by Arizona in the third round with the 82nd overall pick.

Savino was 6-6 with a 3.69 ERA, 79 strikeouts and 32 walks in 78 innings as a junior.

UVa pitcher Brandon Neeck was taken by the Dodgers in the ninth round.

Neeck was 2-2 with a 4.04 ERA, three saves, 57 strikeouts and 19 walks in 42 1/3 innings as a senior.

Watters plans to turn pro and not return to West Virginia for his final two seasons of eligibility.

Watters was 3-7 with a 6.22 ERA, 75 strikeouts and 41 walks in 59 1/3 innings for WVU as a junior this year. He was promoted from a reliever to a starter this year.

"I used to be a kid that was just throwing the ball as hard as he could in high school, hoping for kids to swing at it, to a guy that really understands the game," he said. "The fastball's still there; it's just improved a whole lot since high school. And now I've got a curveball that's actually my favorite pitch."

Watters said he throws 95-99 mph.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Watters said that after the 2020 WVU season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, he went home to Bland County and worked out. He said he gained almost 50 pounds.

"That's the big turning point," he said. "Body's stronger. Leg's stronger. Arm's stronger."

He went 4-1 with four saves, a 3.33 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 27 innings as a sophomore in 2021.

Watters pitched last summer in the Cape Cod League, which is the most prestigious summer circuit for college players.

Other picks of note Monday included Liberty University pitcher Mason Fluharty, who was taken by Toronto in the fifth round; Old Dominion pitcher Noah Dean, who was chosen by Boston in the fifth round; Hanover High School pitcher and ODU signee Seth Keller, who was taken by Atlanta in the sixth round; and ODU first baseman Matt Coutney, who was chosen by the L.A. Angels in the 10th round.

Late Sunday night, VCU third baseman Tyler Locklear was picked by Seattle in the second round.

Also late Sunday night, Virginia Tech signee Nicholas Morabito, an outfielder from Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C., was taken by the New York Mets with the 75th overall pick. He was chosen with the first pick in a compensatory round that followed the competitive-balance round in which Schobel was drafted.

The draft concludes Tuesday with Rounds 10-20.