Hokies collapse late, lose 28-27 to Georgia Tech

BLACKSBURG — Even a rare display of complementary football couldn’t stop Virginia Tech’s slide.

The Hokies surrendered an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter and fell to Georgia Tech 28-27 on Saturday at Lane Stadium, extending their losing streak to six games.

Virginia Tech had one last opportunity to drive for a winning score, but quarterback Grant Wells fumbled the ball away for the Hokies’ fourth turnover of the game.

Georgia Tech quarterback Zach Pyron scored on a 9-yard scramble with 3:30 remaining to give the Yellow Jackets the lead. That came four plays after Georgia Tech converted a third-and-19 with a shallow cross that gained 20 yards.

The Hokies led 27-16 and had a first-and-goal from the Georgia Tech 10-yard line with less than 11 minutes remaining.

Then, the collapse began.

Keshawn King fumbled on a run up the middle. The Yellow Jackets recovered and scored a touchdown just five plays later on a 56-yard catch by Nate McCollum.

The collapsed spoiled what was shaping up to be a bright day for the Hokies, who scored touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams for the first time in five years.

Keli Lawson’s 7-yard pick-six late in the third quarter completed the trifecta of complementary football — a target coach Brent Pry has been striving to hit all season. Virginia Tech also awakened a dormant return game, with freshman Tucker Holloway breaking the school record with 188 yards on seven punt returns.

The Hokies came into the game ranked 128th in yards per punt return (2.2), ahead of only Buffalo and Louisiana-Monroe. In the first half alone, Holloway picked up 141 yards on five returns.

Holloway only began fielding punts last week after coach Brent Pry was unhappy with the production at the position. The freshman made only fair catches in the 22-21 loss to N.C. State.

On Saturday, he was aggressive from the start. He had a pair of 13-yard returns, a 9-yarder and a 16-yarder ahead of his 90-yard sprint with 50 seconds remaining before halftime.

The play capped a 20-0 scoring run by the Hokies, who trailed 10-0 entering the second quarter.

A circus grab along the sideline by Kaleb Smith — only ruled a catch after video review — set up a 3-yard touchdown run by quarterback Grant Wells to get Virginia Tech on the board. Chance Black gave the Hokies their first lead on a 1-yard run one play after Connor Blumrick made a diving grab near the goal line to convert a third-and-10.

Georgia Tech took a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter on a 29-yard run by Dontae Smith, who broke two tackles near the line of scrimmage before stiff-arming safety Chamarri Conner on his way to the end zone.

A botched exchange between Wells and King snuffed out Virginia Tech’s ensuing drive, and Georgia Tech converted that fumble into a 19-yard field goal by Gavin Stewart to make it 10-0.

