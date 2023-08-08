Virginia Tech didn't draw Texas A&M and Buzz Williams for its opener in the ESPN Events Invitational on Thanksgiving weekend.

The Hokies still landed a matchup with an NCAA tournament team.

Virginia Tech will face Boise State at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23, to close the opening day of the invitational at State Farm Field House in Orlando.

The Hokies and Broncos are on the bottom half of the bracket with NCAA tournament teams VCU and Iowa State.

Texas A&M is on the top side of the bracket with Penn State, Florida Atlantic and Butler.

The Aggies won't play the Hokies unless the teams meet in the championship game or a consolation contest.

The eight-team field will play Nov. 23, 24 and 26.

Virginia Tech and Boise State have never met on the hardwood.

The Hokies are 3-2 all-time against teams currently in the Mountain West Conference. Tech's most recent matchup came against New Mexico in the 2016 Wooden Legacy in Fullerton, California, which the Hokies won 92-72.