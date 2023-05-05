BLACKSBURG — When Dax Hollifield spoke, his Virginia Tech teammates listened. It didn’t matter whether it was on the practice field, in the locker room or on the field. The moment Hollifield opened his mouth and began barking instructions, his defensive teammates followed.

Hollifield epitomized what Brent Pry wants out of a middle linebacker. Simply put, a guy running the show from the center of the defense.

“It doesn't matter if he's wrong, the other ten guys will do it, they won't question it,” Pry said earlier this week. “They got that kind of demeanor.”

The 15 spring practices provided opportunities for three linebackers to audition as Hollifield’s replacement as the starting Mike linebacker. Jaden Keller received the most reps at the position by being healthy the entire spring, while Jayden McDonald battled a “minor injury," and Alan Tisdale was not available for the start of spring practices.

Those three played at Will linebacker last season with Hollifield and Keshon Artis taking up the top two spots at Mike. Hollifield exhausted his eligibility after the season and has received a tryout with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Keshon Artis entered the transfer portal for his final season of eligibility.

“I think we got some good candidates,” Pry said. “A guy who surprised me was Keller. He kind of had to slide over there because of injuries and really did a great job. Ironically, he had struggled to learn out there at Will a little bit. You put him at Mike and he just seemed to take to it a little bit better.

“McDonald was hot and cold, battled an injury, but his straight-line speed and explosiveness in there’s impressive.”

Graduate transfer Stone Snyder, set to graduate from VMI this month, is expected to enroll at Tech, participate in the summer workout program and be a contender to play at Mike linebacker.

Snyder is coming off a senior season at VMI in which he garnered third-team All-America honors from the Associated Press and was a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, which is annually given to the most outstanding defensive player at the FCS level.

“He’s done at the FCS level very well,” Pry said. “I think we’ve got good competition there, but most importantly, I think we got great depth at that box linebacker position. We're going to have a chance to have three deep of guys that we feel pretty good about, you know, so we have a healthy rotation.”

The battle for the starting job at Mike will be closely watched throughout fall camp, while the other two linebacker positions already have projected starters following the conclusion of spring.

“[Hollifield] led the charge and we need that, and that's going to be a piece of what wins the job if it's McDonald, if it’s Tisdale, if it’s Keller, if it’s Stone Snyder,” Pry said. “It’s who can hold it together out there and lead the group.”

Keli Lawson, who played in eight games as the backup weakside linebacker as a redshirt freshman last season, is the projected starter at Will.

The 6-foot-5 Lawson is up to 218 pounds, and his spring numbers came in at a 4.61-second 40-yard dash, a 39-inch vertical and an 11-foot broad jump.

Lawson reminds Pry of Cam Brown, a linebacker who played at all three positions under Pry at Penn State and served as the New York Giants’ special teams captain this past season.

“I feel the same way about Keli,” Pry said. “He's tough enough to play Mike. He's confident enough. He's an inside-out guy that has straight line speed and explosiveness, but he's got knee-bending agility to play Willie, and he's smart and he's got all that length out there at Sam to get in a curl flat, to run blitzes, all these things. So to me, he could be a special guy. He's a true avatar on the roster.”

Keonta Jenkins is projected to again start at Sam linebacker, a position that isn’t as deep as Mike or Will. J.R Walker retired from football early in spring and Jalen Hoyle entered the transfer portal.

That leaves plenty of question marks behind Jenkins, who ranked fifth on the team in tackles last season.

“I think we got a good first one,” Pry said. “He's only going to get better and better.”

Pry suggested inside linebackers such as Lawson and Keller could slide out to Sam if needed, and the Hokies could go to the big nickel package they utilized last season when Chamarri Conner slid down to play nickelback.

Georgia Southern transfer Derrick Canteen, who Pry considers a fifth starter in the secondary, received a significant number of first-team reps at nickelback in the spring.

There are two incoming freshmen who Pry mentioned could battle to crack the depth chart in fall camp — Caleb Woodson from Freedom High and Tavorian Copeland from Appomattox County High — and both are expected to arrive at Tech over the summer.

The 6-foot-3 Woodson is projected to be a safety by recruiting services, while the 6-foot-4 Woodson played linebacker at Appomattox and is projected to be at the position in college.

“They’re built more like Keonta coming as an 18-year-old,” Pry said.