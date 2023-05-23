Virginia Tech made a recruiting push for offensive line prospect Tommy Ricard in the middle of April, well after other Power Five programs expressed interest in the three-star recruit.

Ricard only needed one month to decide he wanted to play for the Hokies.

The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Ricard announced his verbal commitment to Virginia Tech on social media Tuesday evening. He is the first offensive lineman and the sixth commitment in the Hokies’ 2024 recruiting class.

Ricard, a rising senior at Hudson High School in Ohio, is rated as a three-star recruit according to 247Sports, On3 and Rivals. He chose Virginia Tech over 14 reported offers, which included Michigan State, Minnesota, West Virginia and Kentucky.

Ricard’s primary recruiter was Ron Crook.

Crook and the Hokies extended an offer to Ricard on April 15. It was more than a year after Michigan State offered Ricard, and the other Power Five programs followed suit over the course of the next 12 months.

Ricard is projected to play in the interior of the offensive line. Guard Jesse Hanson is the only lineman who will exhaust his eligibility after the 2023 campaign.