BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech landed a 2024 three-star recruit from Mount Airy High School in late March. The Hokies added another from the North Carolina school less than a month later.

Running back Tyler Mason announced his verbal commitment to Virginia Tech about three hours prior to Saturday’s annual spring game. The tailback is the fourth commitment in the 2024 recruiting class, and all of them are rated as three-star prospects by the major recruiting services.

Mason joined Mount Airy classmate Deric Dandy in the recruiting class. Dandy, projected as an edge rusher in college, verbally committed on March 23.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Mason is the first running back and the second offensive player in the class (quarterback Davi Belfort from Gulliver Prep in Florida). He rushed for 2,309 yards, 49 touchdowns and had 11 100-yard games in his junior season.

Mason, who was recruited by Stu Holt and Elijah Brooks, is a three-star prospect according to 247Sports, On3 and Rivals. He is ranked as the nation’s 594th prospect by 247Sports.