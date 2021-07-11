Hokies 'learn how to fly on the way' with new name, image, likeness financial opportunities

Holder didn’t disclose the financial terms of the deal — ”we like to keep those in-house” — but Burmeister already has the PULSE massage ball in his hands and he will be one of the first athletes to receive the company’s state of the art dual head massage gun that’s launching next year.

“When it comes to his deal, however far in the future he has a football in his hands we will provide him with our devices to help his recovery and workout performance,” Holder said.

A new frontier

Wurthman chuckles when asked his biggest concern about name, image and likeness going forward.

“The question we ask internally is are we ready to handle the evolution of this,” Wurthman said. “I don’t know if I can pinpoint one concern. We have to be nimble. We have to be agile and as we all know that isn’t always the case when it comes to massive organizations.”

He describes the current atmosphere regarding NIL rules to falling through the air and building a plane on the way to the ground.