BLACKSBURG — It didn’t take Keli Lawson long to get into the backfield and place his hands on the quarterback during Virginia Tech's spring game. The linebacker found little resistance on the two sacks he was credited with, and fellow defensive players on both the Maroon and White teams were able to get to the quarterbacks.

Sacks in spring games come with an asterisk because the plays are blown dead before the quarterback can be taken to the ground. Though, in glimpses Saturday inside Lane Stadium, the pass rush was able to make a dent in the offensive line and collapse the pocket.

That aspect of Chris Marve’s defensive scheme was a focal point throughout the spring. The Hokies were unable to rack up sacks on a consistent basis in the 2022 campaign, and Marve wanted to ensure he and his staff had the tools to help enhance the pass rush.

“What we’ve seen this spring is that the revision or the thing that we’ve added as coaches is we’re absolutely tracking everything from an interior rush, perimeter rush, edge rush, one-on-one rush, combination gains,” Marve said. “We’re tracking everything and putting a metric on it to see how we’re doing on a consistent basis.”

Marve said the staff already tracked certain aspects of the defensive linemen’s development, but they wanted to add additional elements that could help with the evaluation process.

That included tracking how each defender — whether lined up in the trenches or at the second level — performed in pass-rush situations. Those included standard pressures out of even and odd fronts, and blitzes that are designed to confuse quarterbacks based on pre-snap looks.

“Honestly, I feel like we’ve changed everything up. Everything we did last year is out the window,” defensive tackle Mario Kendricks said earlier this spring. “We’re starting to like come up with new things to help us better on the field.”

The Maroon team’s 34-0 win Saturday was fueled by its offense’s 21-point first quarter. Quarterback Grant Wells engineered four first-half scoring drives and backup quarterback Pop Watson delivered a touchdown pass in the third quarter.

Wells was whistled down twice for sacks. Both the Maroon and White teams recorded four sacks in the spring game, but those came when plays were whistled dead once a defensive player touched the quarterback. At least two sacks were announced after a pass had been delivered.

“We’re not a good team yet, but we look closer to it,” Hokies coach Brent Pry said. “We just look better. We do more things like a good team, that a good team does.”

Pry said prior to the start of spring practice that generating a pass rush was the most important aspect the defense needed to address over the 15 practices.

The unit played well in the three-win season, which was Marve’s first as defensive coordinator, and ranked in the top 60 in the nation in six statistical categories (tackles for a loss per game, total defense, scoring defense, rushing defense, third-down defense and first-down defense).

However, the Hokies ranked 96th in the nation with 23 sacks.

The lack of consistent pressure prevented Tech from generating turnover opportunities. The Hokies recovered five fumbles (only 12 teams had fewer) and they tied for 126th in the nation with four interceptions.

Pry brought in MMA expert Bruce Lombard over the winter to work with the defensive linemen. Lombard has worked with college programs, including Penn State during Pry’s time with the Nittany Lions, and he taught techniques that would help the Hokies win their one-on-one battles.

“It helped us a lot because it helped us to focus on the little joints and to keep everything tight,” defensive tackle Norell Pollard said Saturday. “That helps because if you miss, you’re missing tight, and then you can come back. It teaches us different ways to beat the hands.”

Pollard and Kendrick both elected to utilize their extra year of eligibility the NCAA gave to players who competed during the coronavirus pandemic-altered 2020 season, and their returns gave the defensive line ample depth in the middle of the line with Josh Fuga and Wilfried Pene.

The linebacker corps has more depth through the development of Lawson and Jaden Keller. Keller has emerged with Alan Tisdale as an option at Mike linebacker, while Lawson and Jayden McDonald are working at Will linebacker.

“I’ve been pleased with the growth that I’ve seen,” Marve said. “We still need to make growth.”

Jalen Hoyle was a surprise standout in the spring game. Hoyle, who opened the spring at safety, was moved to Sam linebacker to provide depth behind starter Keonta Jenkins.

Hoyle was second on the Maroon team with four tackles, including a stop in which he decleated tight end Cole Reemsnyder to prevent a short pass from turning into a bigger gain.

“Jalen’s been effective,” Marve said. “We moved him because we thought that he could really not only help himself but help the team tremendously with his skill set. He’s got some God-given gifts that show up a lot more at that position than they did on the back end.”

The Maroon team recorded three interceptions from three different players — Miles Ellis, Derrick Canteen and Mose Phillips III.